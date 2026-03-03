Inside Coi Leray's net worth and her 2x platinum streaming earnings

Coi Leray’s net worth is estimated at $3 million, reflecting her rise through the double-platinum single No More Parties and her 2024 Grammy nominations. Her success has given her the confidence that she is a force in music culture, as she noted:

We finally realised—my label, team—that no matter what, I’m amazing at this music business.

Coi Leray at the 2024 BMI Pop Awards on June 04, 2024 and at Two Rodeo Drive on February 12, 2026. Photo: Jon Kopaloff, Victoria Sirakova (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Coi Leray’s breakthrough came in 2021 with No More Parties , which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned 2× platinum certification.

with , which peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned 2× platinum certification. In late 2022, her solo track Players went viral on TikTok and the radio, reaching No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, her biggest solo hit.

went viral on TikTok and the radio, her biggest solo hit. In 2025, she made the Forbes 30 Under 30 music list, highlighting her 2024 Grammy nominations and nine million monthly Spotify listeners.

Profile summary

Full name Coi Leray Collins Date of birth 11 May 1997 Age 29 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Father Raymond Leon Scott (aka Rapper Benzino) Siblings 5 Partner Trippie Redd Children Miyoco School Montclair High School Profession Rapper, singer, and songwriter Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Coi Leray's net worth is estimated at $3 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth the hip-hop star has an estimated net worth of $3 million, placing her among the fast-rising artists in the industry. Her journey has gone beyond being the daughter of television personality Benzino, as she has carved her own lane in music.

During a 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, she emphasised how focus has fueled her chart-topping success, saying:

I’ve grown as an artist, and I’ve been locked in...when it comes to longevity and timeless music, you’ve got to really focus...The numbers don’t lie. The campaigns don’t lie. The shows don’t lie. Everything that I do, I go 110%, and I put all my energy into it.

Facts about Coi Leray. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How is Coi Leray rich?

The Grammy-nominated artist earns income through chart-topping hits, streaming success, brand collaborations, and social media influence. Below is a breakdown of Coi Leray’s earnings and primary income sources:

Her breakout single No More Parties earned 2× platinum certification

Since beginning her musical career in 2018, Coi Leray has achieved mainstream success with her debut mixtape EverythingCoZ and later signed with Republic Records.

In 2021, her single No More Parties peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned 2× platinum certification with a remix featuring Lil Durk.

Although it is one of Coi Leray’s biggest songs, with over 51 million Spotify streams according to Kworb, she has also released notable projects in albums, mixtapes, and EPs:

Coi Leray and her baby, Miyoco. Photo: @coileray on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Studio Albums

Trendsetter (2022)

Coi (2023)

EPs

No. Song title Year of release 1 Too Many Opinions 2019 2 Now or Never 2020 3 Better Things 2021 4 Blue Moon 2023 5 Lemon Cars 2024 6 What Happened To Forever? 2025 7 Pink Sweatsuits 2026

Top songs

No More Parties (Remix ft. Lil Durk)

Players

Blick Blick! (with Nicki Minaj)

TWINNEM

Self Love

Baby Don’t Hurt Me (with David Guetta)

Boomerang (with DaBaby)

Coi Leray's father, Benzino, at the Hollywood Hearts Atlanta movie premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on October 6, 2016. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

She made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2025

In 2025, Coi Leray was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in the music category, recognised for having over nine million monthly Spotify listeners.

The recognition followed her 2024 Grammy nominations for Players and Baby Don’t Hurt Me with David Guetta and Anne-Marie. In an interview with PEOPLE, she reflected on those nominations:

It’s a blessing. I got nominated for the pop category and then the rap category, so I feel like my versatility is something that I really would love everyone to continue to appreciate and admire.

The rapper has collaborated with top brands

Coi Leray has boosted her income through collaborations with top brands, including McDonald’s, Axe Body Spray, and Sprite. She also expanded into fashion with her own merch line.

In 2024, partnered with Foot Locker and Adidas for the Start With Sneakers campaign. During an interview with VIBE, she shared:

Growing up in Hip-Hop culture, sneakers have always been a source of expression for me... I’m showcasing adidas classics with the latest style trends, so all my ladies know how to keep it fly this season.

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray attend the red carpet premiere of Dullsville And The Doodleverse at TIFF on September 07, 2024. Photo: Robert Okine

Source: Getty Images

She has millions of social media followers

While Coi Leray’s exact salary is not disclosed, the artist reportedly earns over $8,000 per month from her YouTube channel, which has more than two million subscribers, according to YouTubers.me.

She also has millions of followers across social media platforms. In a 2023 interview with XXL Magazine, Leray highlighted how her music gained traction on TikTok, where she now has almost 12 million followers:

I was the first person to break on TikTok, so I can't even get mad if someone says, 'You're a TikTok artist.' I know that my music is timeless and it's global.

Where does Coi Leray live?

The female rapper reportedly resides in the United States, though details of Coi Leray’s house have not been disclosed. In early 2025, she gave fans a tour on her YouTube channel Simplybeautiful2, showing her move into the home with her daughter, Miyoco.

Coi Leray arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at the Orpheum Theatre on February 07, 2025. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How much money does Coi Leray have? Her net worth is estimated at $3 million.

Her net worth is estimated at $3 million. What is Coi Leray’s ethnicity? She is of multiracial heritage: her mother is Cape Verdean and Danish, while her father, Benzino, is Puerto Rican and African American.

She is of multiracial heritage: her mother is Cape Verdean and Danish, while her father, Benzino, is Puerto Rican and African American. Who is Coi Leray’s baby daddy? She shares her daughter, Miyoco, with rapper Trippie Redd.

Conclusion

Through the double-platinum single No More Parties and her streaming success, Coi Leray’s net worth has reached $3 million. She has also secured brand endorsements that highlight her influence in the music industry and her financial growth.

