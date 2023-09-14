Paul Wall's wife, Crystal Wall, is a businesswoman - facts about her
Paul Wall, real name Paul Michael Slayton, is a renowned rapper from Houston, Texas, famous for his smooth Southern-inflected flow. He is also a family man and has been married to one woman for over 17 years. Paul Wall's wife, Crystal, is a celebrity fitness instructor he has known since college.
Paul and Crystal have an incredible fitness journey that saw them lose a combined 200 pounds. The success inspired Crystal to establish a fitness club, and she even had the first-ever fitness performance at the Super Bowl.
Crystal Wall's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Crystal Slayton
|Date of birth
|20th December
|Age
|Not known
|Place of birth
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Houston, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Gender
|Female
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Paul Wall (since 2005)
|Children
|Two, including son William Patrick and daughter Noelle
|Profession
|Celebrity fitness instructor, entrepreneur
|Social media
|Personal InstagramFitness InstagramYouTube
Crystal Wall's age
Paul Wall's wife was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. She celebrates her birthday on 20th December, but her exact year of birth is unknown.
Crystal Wall's spouse
Crystal married Houston rapper Paul Wall on 23rd October 2005. They met in the early 2000s while in college and became friends before they started dating. Crystal was studying at Texas Southern University while Paul was at the nearby University of Houston.
The couple has been married for over 17 years and share two children. They welcomed their first child, son William Patrick, in April 2006 and had a daughter, Noelle Slayton, two years later in 2008.
Crystal Wall's career
Paul Wall's wife is a celebrity fitness instructor and entrepreneur. In 2013, she founded Crystal Wall Fitness Studio, a dance fitness club based in Houston, Texas. Crystal serves as the club's CEO and head coach, and she aims to help people attain their fitness and weight loss goals with fun.
Before creating her fitness company, Crystal and her husband Paul had significantly benefited from Feel Rich Inc., a popular hip-hop wellness media firm. In 2010, the rapper lost 130 pounds through Feel Rich's dieting and workout routine after undergoing a gastric sleeve operation.
Crystal, who was helping her husband, lost 70 pounds with Zumba. She was also on a diet and had done liposuction. In 2017, she collaborated with Feel Rich to host the first-ever fitness Super Bowl concert at Super Bowl 51.
Crystal Wall's net worth
Crystal's exact net worth is unknown, but her husband, Paul, is worth around $2.5 million. As of 2023, he has released 13 studio albums, six collaborative albums, six mixtapes, and several singles as a solo and featured artist. Paul also works as a DJ and promoter.
Frequently asked questions
With a fanbase in the millions, the massive interest in Paul Wall's personal life comes as no surprise. These are the frequently asked questions about him.
Is Paul Wall still married?
The Houston-based rapper is still married. He is among the few rappers in the American hip-hop industry who have maintained a long-term marriage.
Who is Paul Wall married to?
The hip-hop star is married to celebrity fitness instructor Crystal Hall. They met while still in college and have two children.
When did Paul Wall get married?
The Sittin' Sidewayz hitmaker married Crystal Hall in October 2005. Their wedding ceremony was held at Vargos Restaurant in Texas.
How long has Paul Wall been with his wife?
Paul and Crystal have been married for over 17 years and have known each other for over two decades. They had dated for a while after meeting in the early 2000s.
Does Paul Wall have kids?
The Still Trippin' rapper has two children with his wife. His firstborn, William Patrick, was born in 2006, while Noel was born in 2008.
Does Paul Wall have a daughter?
The Houston-based rapper has one daughter, Noelle Slayton, with his wife, Crystal. She is Paul's second child, born in 2008.
Paul Wall's wife, Crystal Wall, continues to help people achieve their weight loss and fitness goals in a fun way. The couple's marriage remains among the strongest in the American hip-hop industry.
READ ALSO: All about Grant Shaffer, Alan Cumming's husband
Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Alan Cumming's husband, Grant Shaffer. He is a New York City-based art illustrator and storyboard artist.
Shaffer and Cumming have been married since 2007. The Good Wife actor was previously married to actress Hilary Lyon and dated actress Saffron Burrows before coming out as bisexual in 1998.
Source: Briefly News