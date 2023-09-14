Paul Wall's wife, Crystal Wall, is a businesswoman - facts about her

Paul Wall, real name Paul Michael Slayton, is a renowned rapper from Houston, Texas, famous for his smooth Southern-inflected flow. He is also a family man and has been married to one woman for over 17 years. Paul Wall's wife, Crystal, is a celebrity fitness instructor he has known since college.

Rapper Paul and his wife Crystal have been married for over 17 years. Photo: @cryswallbaby_bamf on Instagram, Jason Merritt on Getty Images (modified by author)

Paul and Crystal have an incredible fitness journey that saw them lose a combined 200 pounds. The success inspired Crystal to establish a fitness club, and she even had the first-ever fitness performance at the Super Bowl.

Crystal Wall's profile summary and bio

Full name Crystal Slayton Date of birth 20th December Age Not known Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Paul Wall (since 2005) Children Two, including son William Patrick and daughter Noelle Profession Celebrity fitness instructor, entrepreneur Social media Personal Instagram Fitness Instagram YouTube

Crystal Wall's age

Paul Wall's wife was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. She celebrates her birthday on 20th December, but her exact year of birth is unknown.

Crystal Wall's spouse

Crystal married Houston rapper Paul Wall on 23rd October 2005. They met in the early 2000s while in college and became friends before they started dating. Crystal was studying at Texas Southern University while Paul was at the nearby University of Houston.

The couple has been married for over 17 years and share two children. They welcomed their first child, son William Patrick, in April 2006 and had a daughter, Noelle Slayton, two years later in 2008.

Paul and Crystal have two kids. Photo: Gary Miller

Crystal Wall's career

Paul Wall's wife is a celebrity fitness instructor and entrepreneur. In 2013, she founded Crystal Wall Fitness Studio, a dance fitness club based in Houston, Texas. Crystal serves as the club's CEO and head coach, and she aims to help people attain their fitness and weight loss goals with fun.

Before creating her fitness company, Crystal and her husband Paul had significantly benefited from Feel Rich Inc., a popular hip-hop wellness media firm. In 2010, the rapper lost 130 pounds through Feel Rich's dieting and workout routine after undergoing a gastric sleeve operation.

Crystal, who was helping her husband, lost 70 pounds with Zumba. She was also on a diet and had done liposuction. In 2017, she collaborated with Feel Rich to host the first-ever fitness Super Bowl concert at Super Bowl 51.

Crystal Wall's net worth

Crystal's exact net worth is unknown, but her husband, Paul, is worth around $2.5 million. As of 2023, he has released 13 studio albums, six collaborative albums, six mixtapes, and several singles as a solo and featured artist. Paul also works as a DJ and promoter.

Paul and his wife Crystal have been on a fitness and weight loss journey since the early 2010s.Photo: Steve Granitz

Frequently asked questions

With a fanbase in the millions, the massive interest in Paul Wall's personal life comes as no surprise. These are the frequently asked questions about him.

Is Paul Wall still married?

The Houston-based rapper is still married. He is among the few rappers in the American hip-hop industry who have maintained a long-term marriage.

Who is Paul Wall married to?

The hip-hop star is married to celebrity fitness instructor Crystal Hall. They met while still in college and have two children.

When did Paul Wall get married?

The Sittin' Sidewayz hitmaker married Crystal Hall in October 2005. Their wedding ceremony was held at Vargos Restaurant in Texas.

How long has Paul Wall been with his wife?

Paul and Crystal have been married for over 17 years and have known each other for over two decades. They had dated for a while after meeting in the early 2000s.

Paul and Crystal met in the early 2000s and married in 2005. Photo: Larry Busacca

Does Paul Wall have kids?

The Still Trippin' rapper has two children with his wife. His firstborn, William Patrick, was born in 2006, while Noel was born in 2008.

Does Paul Wall have a daughter?

The Houston-based rapper has one daughter, Noelle Slayton, with his wife, Crystal. She is Paul's second child, born in 2008.

Paul Wall's wife, Crystal Wall, continues to help people achieve their weight loss and fitness goals in a fun way. The couple's marriage remains among the strongest in the American hip-hop industry.

