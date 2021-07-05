‘A Day to Be Remembered: Caster Semenya Celebrates Her Daughter's 2nd Birthday

Caster Semenya has taken to social media, wishing her very special little girl a happy 2nd birthday

The toddler looked adorable as ever in a pink-themed backyard photoshoot meant to commemorate the occasion

Mzansi social media users instantly fell in love with the little girl and headed to the comments section to share their own happy messages

Olympic athlete Caster Semenya and her beautiful wife have just celebrated the 2nd birthday of their precious baby girl.

Caster Semenya has wished her little girl a very happy 2nd birthday. Image: castersemenya800m/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her social media account, Semenya had this special birthday message for her firstborn:

"Today Mark's her 2nd birthday. A day to be remembered forever." she captioned the sweet post.

Semenya went on to share a pic of the little one looking cute as ever in her pink party dress. The curious 2-year-old looks up in wonderment at the sparkly pink and white balloons meant to celebrate her big day.

Her adorable afro pigtails would certainly melt anyone's heart, as social media users can attest. Many took to wishing the sweetheart a blessed birthday.

Check out some of the special comments below:

@TreviLePere said:

"I can't believe she's 2 already!! Congrats to your lovely family."

@EducNurture said:

"We LOVE your child protection photo-taking approaches. Happy birthday nununutious!"

@nbulbulia said:

"Beautiful! Happy birthday & to her wonderful parents as well!"

@hey_madlamini said:

"Wow! Time flies. Happy birthday to your baby."

Semenya's Olympic dream could be shattered, yet to qualify for Tokyo games

In more on the incredible athlete, Briefly News previously reported that Caster Semenya's chances of qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo are getting slimmer by the day after the cancellation of this year's African Athletics Championships.

According to Inside, Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, last month agreed that Lagos would host the event, but Nigeria’s authorities have intervened to say the Championships now cannot be hosted as planned due to the global pandemic.

The games have painstakingly been rescheduled a few times, with Lagos the last option. It's certainly the athletes who've been left the most disappointed as the games were meant to assist those who had not yet qualified for the Olympics, including Semenya.

As previously reported by eNCAA, Semenya's final hope to qualify is a Cape Town event starting this weekend, which is likely to host a 3 000m and not her preferred 5 000m race.

Source: Briefly.co.za