Bheki Cele reportedly claims that a crime was committed when the Sizok'thola crew interrogated a man after a drug bust

The man later died, and now Cele said the law will take its course in investigating the said crime

He also mentioned that it was not the duty of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to protect Xolani Khumalo and his team

Police Minister Bheki Cele has claimed to have received intel of a crime that was allegedly committed during an interrogation of a drug dealer who later died.

Bheki Cele said it was not his duty or the police force to protect 'Sizok'thola' crew. Image: @AdvBarryRoux

Minister Cele claims that host Xolani Khumalo and crew committed a crime when interrogating a suspected drug dealer

According to City Press, Minister of Police Bheki Cele claims that a crime was committed when Xolani Khumalo and his Sizok'thola crew busted a suspected drug dealer.

When the now-deceased criminal was interrogated, he said the crew did something that went against the law.

Also, on the matter of getting visible police protection for the crew, Cele allegedly said it was not the SAPS' duty to protect the crew, death threats or not.

He said the responsibility was that of the channel, Moja Love.

New information in the case of man who died during interrogation has left netizens angered

After a suspected drug dealer died as he was interrogated by the host of the popular Moja Love TV show, Sizok'thola netizens pledged their support to Xolani.

Now, with Minister Cele's sentiments on the matter, Mzansi is fuming at him.

@PSAFLIVE said:

"Bheki Cele said it was not the responsibility of the police to protect #Sizokuthola's Xolani Khumalo from drug dealers threatening his life, but that of the TV channel he worked for, after the public call that Khumalo needs police protection from drug dealers who had allegedly threatened his life following several exposés on the TV show."

@TomiRikhotso said:

"Xolani is doing his job, he should be endorsing him and giving him and his team all the necessary resources they need, unless he’s disturbing his side hustle."

@_mrthabiso32 said:

"He must receive information of all drug dens and those illegal foreigners hide out places. Youre giving this too much attention. Xolani is doing this country a favour anyways."

@ngaziobos said:

"Crime was already committed before Sizok'thola crew arrived."

@PelisaS

"I am not even surprised that he is saying that. I didn't expect anything from him."

ATM party leader pens letter to Bheki Cele and Justice minister

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula penned an open letter to the Bheki Cele, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola.

In the open letter, he pleaded with the men to take action and protect Xolani and his team after they received death threats.

"I implore you to take immediate action to ensure the safety of Xolani and the entire Sizokuthola production."

He also expressed disappointment at how the suspects get released from prison and do not face the music.

Xolani exposes the alleged corrupt police force as he continues his mission of taking drugs off the streets

In a previous report from Briefly News, Xolani Khumalo stated that the good cops want to assist in taking drugs off the streets, but their bosses prohibit them.

Xolani said the people who are in power are the ones who do not want to give policemen the go-ahead.

