Where was 'Weapons' filmed? Maybrook Elementary is a school in Tucker, Georgia

The movie 'Weapons' was filmed in and around the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia. The events of the mystery horror film take place in the fictional town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania, where elementary school kids vanish under mysterious circumstances.

'Weapons' mystery horror movie. Photo: @weaponsmovie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

'Weapons' was shot entirely in the state of Georgia, which is a Hollywood filming hub known for projects like Stranger Things and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

was shot entirely in the state of Georgia, which is a Hollywood filming hub known for projects like and The Warner Bros. feature horror movie filmed its school scenes at Brockett Elementary School in Tucker, just outside Atlanta.

'Weapons' was written, produced, and directed by filmmaker Zach Cregger, who wrote the 2022 psychological horror film Barbarian.

Weapons profile summary

Genre Mystery horror, dark humour Director Zach Cregger Writer Zach Cregger Production designer Tom Hammock Producers Zach Cregger, Roy Lee, J.D. Lifshitz, Miri Yoon Cinematographer Larkin Seiple Release date August 8, 2025 Where to stream HBO Max, Prime Video Rating 7.5/10 on IMDb, 93% on Rotten Tomatoes

Where did they film Weapons?

Zach Cregger's horror movie, Weapons, is set in the small suburban town of Maybrook, Pennsylvania. The plot revolves around the mysterious overnight disappearance of 17 children from a third-grade classroom. All the kids wake up at exactly 2:17 a.m. and vanish into the darkness, leaving only one student, Alex Lilly (Cary Christopher).

'Weapons' was filmed from May 2024 to July 2024. Since the state of Georgia is very hot during summer, several yards of tubing were installed to supply air conditioning on set, according to Time Out. Here are the key filming locations that production designer Tom Hammock used to bring the fictional Maybrook to life.

Justine in a nightmare scene on 'Weapons' horror movie. Photo: @weaponsmovie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Tucker, Georgia

The school scenes at Maybrook Elementary School were filmed at Brockett Elementary School at 1855 Brockett Road in Tucker, which is located about 15 miles northeast of Atlanta. Brockett Elementary is a public school in the DeKalb County School District.

The home used as Alex's house from Weapons is located at 4095 Brockett Creek Court near the elementary school. It is a private four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom property, according to Realtor.

'Weapons' school scenes filmed at Brockett Elementary School. Photo: @weaponsmovie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Covington, Georgia

Trueco gas station was filmed at a BP gas station on Pace Street in Covington, located about 35 miles east of Atlanta. The scene where Marcus (Benedict Wong) pins down Justine (Julia Garner) was shot here.

The To Go convenience store is also in the same area, while some scenes took place on Elm Street Northeast. The production crew reportedly stayed in Covington for three days.

Conyers, Georgia

The USA Liquors store was shot at the USA Package Store located at 1116 West Avenue SW in Conyers, which is about 24 miles east of Atlanta. It appears in the scene where Justine restocks her drink.

Other Weapons filming locations in Georgia

Several scenes featured in the Maybrook neighbourhood were shot in suburbs near Atlanta, including Merry Hills, Decatur with the Police Department building, Stone Mountain, East Point, Jonesboro, and Griffin, with the Paul chasing James scene.

The crew of 'Weapons' are seen filming around Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: @galenkydd (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Why Cregger chose to film around Atlanta

Filmmaker Zach Cregger thought of filming in Pennsylvania because he loved the setting of Prisoners, starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal. He revealed in his July 2025 interview with Entertainment Weekly that he chose Atlanta when he found out that Prisoners was shot in the same geographical area.

I was like, 'I just wish we could shoot in Pennsylvania, where they shot Prisoners.' And then I found out, no, they shot Prisoners in Atlanta. So we didn't stop until we found exactly what we were looking for. It was like, if it works for them, it'll work for us.

The production team used Atlanta and the surrounding areas to create a small-town feel. In an August 2025 interview with the Georgia Film Office, production designer Tom Hammock said they were looking for locations that would make the movie realistic. They scouted cities like Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Philadelphia before choosing Atlanta.

The key with this film is that it's very normal. Everything about it, visually, is something you would see wherever you would go in the US. The more real this film is, the more you completely buy in as an audience.

The state of Georgia remains one of Hollywood's favourite filming locations. Major shows and movies filmed in Atlanta include Black Panther, Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, and The Resident.

The neighbourhood in 'Weapons' where children disappear at night. Photo: @weaponsmovie (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Weapons' filming locations in the suburbs of Atlanta gave it the right atmosphere for a small, quiet town that descends into fear and chaos. The critically acclaimed horror film features an ensemble cast consisting of Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, and Cary Christopher. It is available to stream on HBO Max.

READ MORE: Where was Gilmore Girls filmed? The real Stars Hollow exists, but in Burbank

Briefly.co.za highlighted facts about Gilmore Girls filming locations. The show is set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow, Connecticut, and revolves around the life of Lorelai Gilmore and her daughter, Rory Gilmore.

Gilmore Girls was primarily filmed in California at the Warner Bros. Studio Backlot. The pilot episode was shot in Ontario, Canada, and other scenes were filmed at the University of Southern California.

Source: Briefly News