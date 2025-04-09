An Afrikaner woman took to her TikTok account to share what she packed in her husband's bag for his trip to America

The woman's husband applied for an H-2A visa as he prepares to work on a farm in North Dakota

Social media users went to the comment section to provide suggestions of what else the woman should pack in for her husband

An Afrikaner woman gave a list of the items she packed for her husband's work trip to the States. Images: @zandrii.k

An Afrikaner woman is one of many wives who will say a temporary goodbye to her husband as he flies to America on an H-2A visa to work on a farm. In early March, she shared with TikTok users the list of items she packed in her husband's bag to prepare him for the flight and life abroad.

Packing for America

Zandri, whose husband is set to return to the same farmer in Grand Folks, North Dakota, shared on her TikTok account the list of items she packed for her husband.

She wrote in the caption:

"This is what works for us. It may be different from what works for you, but I believe it's a good guideline."

Regarding the medication, she shared the following:

Hot toddy drinks

Gen-Payne

Allergex

Cold medicines

Wound-healing ointment

Germolene

Antibiotics

Medicine for stomach cramps

Nausea tablets

Plasters

Hygiene and personal care products included the following:

A big bottle of shower gel

Shampoo

Toothpaste

Body spray

Underarm

Dental floss

Powder

Soap and face wash

Mouthwash to use on the plane

Electrical shaver

Phone holder

Books and a Bible

Photos

Zandri also packed in two boxes of rooibos tea and suggested to app users travelling abroad to pack in international plugs and TSA locks. She also emphasised that work boots were a must for her husband, especially for farm work.

TSA locks enable security to inspect luggage without damaging the lock or luggage. Image: Prapat Aowsakorn

Lastly, Zandri advised that people shouldn't overpack clothing as the farm employers would provide the uniform.

When asked if she would be travelling with her husband, Zandri replied:

"No, we are saving for something big and we just have to keep a goal in mind."

SA shares thoughts on pack list

While some people felt they could relate to Zandri in terms of what she packed in for her husband, other social media users headed to the post's comment section with suggestions of what else the man could take on his trip to the States.

@bikerchickbinxy said to Zandri:

"And don't forget the biltong spice! Let him make his own biltong. We make our own. Nothing like home!"

@ch3lliem laughed and wrote in the comments:

"I also packed more meds in my husband's bag than anything else. He may go hungry but will stay healthy."

Zandri responded with a laugh:

"Haha! That's my thoughts exactly. Just come back home safe and sound, and I'll feed him whatever he wants."

A grateful @hangwithnella stated:

"I wish I had done this before I came to New Zealand. Thanks for the tips."

@corlea_raats shared in the comment section:

"We are waiting for my husband's visa to be approved. My nerves are at a standstill. It's our first full season. Last year was only four months, and it was tough! Good luck to you all."

