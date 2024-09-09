A hun sparked a debate by questioning how some women leave their children behind after getting married, stating that Pedi women don't do this

Her post triggered emotional reactions, with many sharing personal stories about balancing relationships and parenthood

Some defended their decisions, while others condemned the practice, reflecting diverse views on the topic

Hun ignited a heated conversation after questioning women who leave their kids behind when they get married. Images: @zandi_tlabela.

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @zandi_tlabela sparked a heated discussion with a pointed message directed at women who leave their children behind after getting married.

TikTok video exposes mothers

In the post's POV, @zandi_tlabela questioned how some women could choose marriage over their biological kids, saying:

"Ladies who get married and leave their kids home, how do you do it? Choosing partners over biological kids is mad business bathong."

She added that, as a Pedi woman, she couldn’t fathom the idea, explaining that they take their children with them in the Pedi tradition.

"Us Pedi's we don't leave any kids behind when we get married, egapiwa le namane."

The TikTok post ignited a flurry of reactions from women across the platform.

Many shared personal experiences and feelings about balancing relationships and parenthood.

South Africans weigh in

This viral post and subsequent comments shed light on a sensitive topic that resonated deeply with many women, especially those juggling motherhood and relationships.

@Sunshine🌞 weighed in on the discussion, calling out the perceived double standard:

"All the women here who said they won't choose marriage over their kids, expect the man to leave his kids and choose them and their (wives) kids. 😩"

Another user, @MamaKariba, shared her decision to forgo marriage after a disagreement about her child:

"I refused to get married to a Zulu man who said when we get married, my daughter will have to stay at home with my mom, and I am at peace with my decision."

@Busisiwe expressed dismay at the lengths some women go to hide their kids:

"You know what's worse... some even hide that they have kids😭😭😭😭"

For @mandlondlo_1, the idea of leaving her child behind was simply not an option:

"I’m not planning to leave my son behind, that boy is my life ♥️😭 even dating is really hard for me, leaving him for one night breaks my heart 😭😭"

@Tumi Changes her life. 🇿🇦 offered another perspective, noting that some women were already living apart from their children before marriage:

"Other women weren't staying with their kids from the start anyway. Like grans raise the kids, so how after getting married suddenly they wanna stay with them?"

Mom of four brags on wedding Day with kids

Briefly News reported that a woman made a video while going to her wedding with a car full of her little bundles of joy.

The lady had reason to celebrate, and in the video's caption, she shared some details about her experience dating as a single mama.

People were delighted when they realised that her wedding was a big deal after she dealt with people's assumptions the most.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News