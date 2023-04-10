An amapiano challenge had one man from the Netherlands trying his best not to groove

TikTok user @mitchellromijn93 thought he did well but never knew head movements count as dancing too

Mzansi peeps let the man know that he failed dismally and that they loved every second of it

Amapiano has taken the globe by groove. A TikTok challenge has people trying not to let the beats of amapiano get them moving, and one guy from the Netherlands just couldn't help himself.

Source: TikTok

This proudly Mzansi genre of music has blown up, and we don't even have to explain why – it is a vibe! So many TikTok challenges have amapiano tracks in them, and it has been a proud moment for SA.

TikTok dance challenge had a Netherlands man grooving to amapiano

This amapiano challenge is genius! TikTok user @mitchellromijn93 shared a video of him trying to hold the groove back while listening to a compilation of some of the littest amapiano tracks.

The man couldn't help himself, and his face started grooving beyond his control. It is everything! Take a look:

Mzansi lives for the man's need to groove to amapiano

The people of Mzansi loved the way this man's body just took to the music. A proud moment for our people and the comment section was heaving. His facial expressions are priceless.

Read some of the hype:

@armand said:

“Facial expression is a dance in amapiano songs.”

@Mpho Mbatha852 said:

“You should immigrate to South Africa ASAP!! You are clearly a South African at heart ”

@Slimaz876 said:

“I regret to inform you but, you didn’t do well. The head movements are dancing sir”

@Alida said:

“I want to like this video more than three times.”

@magbe said:

“You failed allllllllllll of them bro ”

