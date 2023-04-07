A TikTok video of a little girl taking part in the Kilimanjaro dance challenge amused social media users

The girl did the scary facial expressions that put the amapiano song on the map and nailed her performance

The clip has surpassed half a million views, and people said the young girl is their favourite performer so far

A little girl took part in an amapiano dance challenge and the video went viral. Image: @pabi_sata

It seems the Kilimanjaro dance challenge has a new reigning champion after a video of a young girl's performance went viral.

The tiny tot can be seen in a clip posted by @pabi_sata rolling her eyes at the back of her skull like she was possessed while busting some dance moves. The video was viewed more than 579 000 times, and the adorable girl is on her way to becoming an internet sensation.

TikTokkers rate the young girl's dance moves

Even though this amapiano challenge has been criticised for being evil, it's only gained steam on social media instead of dying out.

Some people cautioned the girl's parents in comments about the "satanic" song, and others were properly entertained by the little performer.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi's comments on the viral ampiano dance video

@Ntethelelo said:

"Guys this child needs an award for Kilimanjaro queen Paballomanjaro."

@Tony commented:

"We must be careful about what our kids do. This music is evil, cute baby though."

@Juliajjmafia posted:

"This dance though, I'm scared to tempt my kids, I don't want them to ever try it."

@Llonwabo31 wrote:

"This baby is a mood vha. We also grew up with tsipa tsipa, so let's not judge the parents."

@matlouk177 mentioned:

"I love how she does it ban, the eyes."

@user9924592910592 stated:

"Something is not make sure with this song."

@OkwamNwabisa said:

"The song is satanic. Baby girl you are cute."

@SlondieCleopatraBa mentioned:

"I nearly fainted when my daughter showed me this dance."

