A thread was started on Twitter for people who felt the need to share their bank balances with the world

Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive started the thread knowing there would be some fakers and some honest strugglers

Some posted impressive statements that were questioned while others showed their trying situations

It has become socially acceptable to share your bank balance on social media. A Twitter thread was started for people to flex their balances and some had impressive numbers to display… while others shed a few tears over their zeros that came before numbers, not after.

Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive had people dropping their bank balances on social media. Image: Getty Images

We live in a society where not much is kept private anymore. Literally, anything goes on social media and it is no wonder our grandparents think it's the root of all that is wrong with the world today.

Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive, also known as The Cleaner, started a bank balance thread on Twitter. We all know these things come with some deep honesty and deceit, you have to sift through the BS to find your potential bae, LOL.

“Bank balance thread.”

People of Mzansi flex their bank balances, some big, some small

While you can never really tell who is telling the truth, apparent millionaires or the struggling, people took others' words for it and shared their balances… or so they say. There were millions and mere cents, and all were called out because who really posts their actual balance? Come on!

Take a look at some of the balances shared:

@NomaguguSamke seems to be honest about her humble numbers:

@ChrisExcel102 seems to be doing alright:

@NduhSeun claims to have been a baller back in 2021:

@LawukaziMatt looks legit:

@Zuma__Nxamalala is STRUGGLING:

“Sbwl”: Mzansi reacts to guy flexing his remaining bank balance

In related news, Briefly News reported that another South African guy has opted to flex his bank balance on social media and he is receiving hilarious reactions from scores of locals. The Twitter account holder headed online to post a screenshot of his balance.

@Yanga_Co captioned his snap saying he's craving an expensive drink, Jägermeister, and some cider. Looking at his balance, the man has R382 000 in his account. Some people are baffled as to why locals post their balances, but many are now trying to convince the man that they are his siblings.

At the same time, they say he looks handsome while others say they can’t even count the staggering amount of money. He captioned his photo:

"Yanga Sbwl Jägermeister & Savanna."

