Dineo Ranaka has hit back at a woman who questioned her happiness following her divorce from her ex-husband Klaas Pesha

This comes after the radio personality took to Instagram to express her disinterest in getting married again

Fans of the Kaya FM breakfast show host have gathered in her comments section to share their thoughts on her stance on 'no desire' to marry again

Dineo Ranaka has recently hit back at a social media user who was attempting to change her views on marriage in the wake of her divorce from ex-husband and baby daddy Klaas Pesha.

Dineo Ranaka has responded to a lady who was trying to change her mind about marriage. Image: @dineoranaka/ Instagram and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

This comes after the new Kaya 959 radio host revealed to her Instagram followers her decision not to marry anytime soon.

Dineo has shared the following on Instagram:

Ranaka revealed a few moments after the post was shared that there was a lady trying to change her mind by questioning whether she was truly happy, as she had emphasised.

“Earlier today I put up a post about not foreseeing ever having the need for a husband in my life and it got one particular lady touched, where she is now questioning my happiness and my healing and health because I’m putting too much emphasis on my happiness."

The media personality went on to say that being married does not guarantee happiness, nor does being single, but she has chosen not to marry because that is what makes her happy right now.

“We’re not recruiting each other, normalise being honest about your feelings. The world that I’m trying to build for myself has no desire to make room for a husband and that is OK.”

Dineo's followers have flocked to her comments section in response to her claims of having "no desire" to marry.

@makibedi said:

"I think we put too much emphasis on being married or not married instead of on actually being happy. I feel that our goal should be to find happiness, whether that is inside or outside of marriage, that's immaterial."

@masee_go wrote:

"Never say Never there’s someone out there who’ll change the narrativeMaybe for now but in future it’s God’s PLAN"

@adeolacostaayo shared:

"I believe you dear and I like the fact you stated you are not recruiting anybody but to each his own peace and light"

@miyelani_rikhotso1 also said:

"@dineoranaka to be the president of women’s conference "

@zondani.a added:

"Usuka khona ku my husband thts why you talking like that,une experience!!"

