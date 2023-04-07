A dedicated and hard-working woman is excited about completing her long doctoral journey

The beautiful lady shared that she had just defended her PhD thesis, concluding her academic journey in counselling psychology

Netizens wished the intelligent woman, who will bag her PhD in 35 days, well for her achievement

A perseverant woman is thrilled about completing her academic journey and defending her PhD.

Alexis Rhames is excited about her doctoral graduation. Image: @lexwitdaflex.

Source: Twitter

The hard-working woman completed her doctoral degree in counselling psychology from the University of Missouri in Columbia, USA.

In a Twitter post, shared on 6 April, Alexis Rhames shared pictures from her virtual defence and seemed thrilled to be concluding the long and arduous journey towards becoming a Doctor of Philosophy.

The lovely lady’s read:

“I successfully defended my dissertation today, surrounded by the village that has sustained me throughout so many phases of my life and educational journey.

“I’m grateful to my committee members for their support and affirmation of my work. Graduation in 37 days.”

Here is the tweet:

Netizens wish woman who defended PhD well

Alexis received many hearty well wishes from people who expressed how impressed they were with her for completing the doctoral journey.

Here are some top reactions:

@kcherman6 said:

“Congrats, Alexis, and very well done!”

@delojackson_ wrote

“Yes! Congrats, big Doctor Lexi.”

@paulharris917 remarked exuberantly:

“Let’s go! Congrats, Alexis!”

@PImbrigato noted

“Congratulations! I went through that process 34 years ago as the only black person in my class at a predominantly white university laden with racism. Relish your achievement!

"You have truly worked hard, my sister! Welcome to the sisterhood of African American women PhDs.”

@obri_gyn remarked:

“This is so fire. Congratulations! So many amazing black women are defending such relevant topics and it’s so comforting to see our experiences being a central point of discussion. Bravo to you!”

CPUT media lecturer who bagged PhD at UCT in 2022 shares how she balances mothering 3 little boys with work

In a related story, Briefly News previously wrote about a media lecturer and academic at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) who reflected on juggling her career with parenthood.

Sisanda Nkoala obtained her PhD in Rhetoric Studies from UCT while balancing being a mom, wife, lecturer, and budding academic.

Talking to Briefly News, the supermom argued that while there is often a desire to attract women to academia, there are rarely policies in place to accommodate them.

