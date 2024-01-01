A video showing the bride dancing in the rain has gone viral on social media

It was drizzling at the wedding venue, but the beautiful lady did not allow the rain to ruin her big day, and she took to the dancefloor to display her amazing dance moves

People in the comment section were happy to see the bride keeping her cool and cheered her on

One bride has left tongues wagging on social media in a video that displays her fantastic moves in the rain.

A beautiful bride showcasing her amazing dance moves. Image: The ovansmoke

Source: TikTok

Rain or not, the bride proceeds to enjoy her special day

The video clip shared on TikTok by @The ovansmoke shows how it was drizzling at the wedding venue. However, the gorgeous bride did not let the rain stop her from enjoying herself on her special day. She took the opportunity to showcase to her guests just how talented she is on the dance floor.

People in the audience can be seen cheering her up as she dances along to the tune of the music with a bright smile on her face. One sis in the comment section could not contain herself as she cheered her on, saying:

“Let her enjoy her special day bathong. taba ya leshira re tla e bona ka moraho.”

Watch video below:

SA chimes in on the wedded bride dancing in the rain

Maano Mulaudzi said:

“Guys, rain on your wedding day is a sign you can’t tell me otherwise.”

Unillymaxanta simply wrote:

“Blessed union ever.”

Mariee poked fun the at the couple saying:

“So rain season should stop because she's having a wedding.”

Zakhele Mashazi praised the newly wed adding:

“A true definition of happiness is a choice... congratulations to the couple.”

Mimie 26478 added:

“Showers of blessings.....”

Ntombi yomzulu hyped the couple in the comment saying:

“Rain or no rain umshado lento love it.”

Fortune wrote:

"She looks so happy man. I really love it when people enjoy their big days."

I am _amie said:

"De aim was to enjoy rain or no rain."TikTok Video of Bride Showcasing Her Amazing Dance Moves in the Rain

Briefly News previously reported a similar story of a bride who danced in the rain with her bridesmaids.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was raining already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dancefloor. Her bridal party can be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

Source: Briefly News