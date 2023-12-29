Former Miss SA Basetsana shared a cute moment with sons recently on social media

The star recently shared a video of herself dancing in the kitchen with her two sons

Many netizens were smitten by the video of Basetsana Kumalo and her boys

Former beauty queen Basetsana Kumalo dances with her sons. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Former Miss SA sure is a proud mom as the star enjoys some quality time with her sons after celebrating 23 years of marriage recently with her husband Romeo Kumalo.

Basetsana dances to a jam with her sons

The former beauty queen and model Basetsana Kumalo has made headlines once again on social media after winning her case against author Jackie Phamotse.

The star shared a cute video of herself and her boys on her Instagram page vibing to Tyler ICU's hit song Mnike. Kumalo was seen in the clip having a good time dancing with them, and she captioned it:

"So when #MamaOfTheTribe tries to get her groove on…please don’t judge."

Watch the video below:

SA smitten by Basetsana's video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded Kumalo's comment section with heartfelt and sweet messages, and some also complimented her. See some of the comments below:

djzinhle wrote:

"This is exactly the mom I am tryna be."

bridgetmasinga said:

"Show them how it’s really done lifetime memories these."

desiree_karabo_reddy shared:

"It's the dishwasher's last move for me."

tumishomasha commented:

"Beautiful family moment. Don’t worry about the moves we’re now at an age where the mind says one thing and the body does it’s own thing."

ms_nadawotshela mentioned:

"I love that the dishes are still getting washed…"

red_horse_ngubsie responded:

"Killing 2 birds with one stone house chores while having fun with mommy."

Basetsana becomes Eucerin's new ambassador

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Basetsana Khumalo has given social media a breath of fresh air with her new appointment as the face of the Eucerin Hyaluron-Filler and Elasticity Range.

The former Miss Soweto took to her Instagram to announce her new gig. Celebs and social media users flooded the Miss World runner-up with congratulatory messages.

