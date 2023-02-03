A vibey wedding party dressed in navy blue and white dazzled with their coordinated dance moves

The choreographer was present at the ceremony and led the dancing group showing off their skills

SA people liked the TikTok video and showered the good-looking group with compliments

A wedding party performed some vibey steps at the ceremony. Image: @baratishaw/TikTok

A lovely couple made their relationship official and had an epic wedding celebration to mark the moment.

The bride and groom danced with their bridesmaids and groomsmen in front of guests. They didn't miss any steps and it was clear they prepared hard for the occasion.

The clip was posted by @baratishaw and 1.2 million people enjoyed the wedding party's rehearsed dancing.

People who watched the video liked that the choreographer was still on duty and ensured his clients didn't mess up the dance routine.

Watch the TikTok video of the bride and groom dancing at their wedding below:

SA people react to the viral wedding video with 1.2 million views

Multiple social media users said the radiant bride is a natural dancer and nailed the choreography on her big day.

@cleosaidcleo asked:

"Can l see more of this video?"

@77katlee posted:

"Makoti understood the assignment."

@_.justchantel wrote:

"I'm loving the attire of the bridesmaids."

@pontso_pontso mentioned:

"From the jump, you could tell she's going to nail it and the aim is not to disappoint."

@goddess_jessie added:

"The groomsman who is holding his head."

@nosipho326 said:

"Beautiful yho. You guys make me want to get married, but the problem is I'm working on weekends."

@zhirro8 stated:

"The bride is a good dancer you. Can I be South African chile?"

@whitney3101 commented:

"I want the choreographer at my wedding."

Mzansi interracial couple's lobola negotiations go TikTok viral, SA peeps gush over traditional process

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that a Ndlovu Youth Choir member, Rachel Ntobeng shared her lobola journey and went viral. The lady showed people her successful lobola negotiations with her white partner's family.

People were moved to see the interracial couple embrace each other's cultures. Many people commented how impressed they were by the union.

