“I Was Wrong”: Cape Town Woman Humbled After Her Distasteful Robben Island Comments Spark Outrage
- A Cape Town content creator posted an apology video after making a joke about turning Robben Island into a party venue
- The woman admitted her joke was tone-deaf and insensitive, saying she didn't think twice about it
- Mzansi had mixed reactions to her apology, with some accepting it while others said she was only sorry because she got called out
A Cape Town woman posted a lengthy apology video after facing major backlash for joking about turning Robben Island into a party venue. The apology was shared on 15 January 2026, and in it, the young woman admits that her joke was inappropriate, tone-deaf, and insensitive. She explained that she does a character on her page where she plays a privileged white woman who says outrageous things, but acknowledged that this particular joke crossed the line and shouldn't have been made.
In the apology video, which was filmed in her living area, she starts by saying she doesn't think Robben Island should be turned into a party island and that she's sorry for joking about it. She explained that she understands the irony of the situation now. The woman said that even though she was joking and doesn't actually believe Robben Island should become a party venue, she still shouldn't have made the joke because it was inappropriate and insensitive.
What she said in the original video
In the original video that sparked the controversy, the woman pointed out that there are now events at the Castle in Cape Town and suggested that the same thing could be done at Robben Island. She said:
"Imagine you take a boat like a catamaran or a yacht to Robben Island, and we have a jol on Robben Island. If you can do it at the Castle, I'm sure a lot of things happened here, we can do it at Robben Island, or do we need another 20 years? I don't know."
The video then showed her walking to the Castle area before switching to footage of a party happening at a different venue, with people jumping up and down and dancing. The joke immediately sparked outrage, with many people pointing out that Robben Island is a sacred site where former president Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners were held during apartheid. The comparison to a party venue was seen as deeply disrespectful and offensive.
Mzansi divided over apology
Netizens shared their thoughts on TikToker @daddyyamyy's apology video, stating:
@claudejp🇿🇦_solo_world_travel wrote:
"This woman stomping on the pain and suffering of Black Africans."
@claudejp🇿🇦_solo_world_travel added:
"2000 years is not enough for Zionists to forget, but Black Africans must forget in 30 years."
@nacrompenza_😶🌫️ said:
"The nerve you have."
@aileen_wuornos_#1_supporter commented:
"Joking about apartheid, btw."
@refilwe stated:
"'A lot of things happened here'😭"
