A cute video of a toddler excited to hold her newborn brother for the first time melted many hearts

The little girl made sure to sing for her brother before saying she loved him

Social media users took to the comment section to comment on how adorable the big sister was

A video of a toddler showering her baby brother with love left the online community touched. Image @thechurofamily

A viral video of a three-year-old toddler named Blakeley bonding with her newborn brother had members of the online community chopping onions.

The video shared on the family account @thechurcofamily reached 16.2 million views, 1.8 million likes, and almost 15 million comments.

The toddler resumes extensive sister duties

The clip starts with the toddler telling her mom she is ready to hold her brother.

After her mom placed the baby in her baby's wrap carrier, Blackeley reassured her mom that she wouldn't drop him.

Watch the video here:

Social media users speak about the relationship between the two siblings

After watching the video, the online community commented that Blakeley would be a protective sister. Some thought ahead, wishing to see the sibling's reaction a decade from now.

User @danielle21328

"She’s so adorable with handling her baby brother priceless mommy🙏."

User @011selly detailed:

"Oh Lil' sis 🥰🥰🥰🥰... I swear no one will ever mess with him with her around. So sweet 🤗."

User @jarent00 added:

"Imagine when they look back on this video 10 years from now😭."

User @danellemagro94 shared:

"I can feel the love from miles away🥰 May God always give her the ability to protect him and love him🥰🤲,"

User @thula.sakhe felt emotional, commenting:

"She just made me cry."

User @bethalinakim joked:

"The baby’s so cute and all but why is her eyelashes longer than mine and she’s like ten years younger than me."

