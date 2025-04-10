“Look at the Tanks”: Petrol Attendant Working for 1 Week Gets Candid About Job

A South African man, working for a week at a petrol station, shared on TikTok what he found impressive at his job

The petrol attendant spoke about how motorists with different vehicles filling up their tanks made him feel

The man's honest thoughts agitated a few members of the online community, who seemed defensive

A local petrol attendant shared his thoughts about what he experienced at his job. Images: @beeps660

Source: TikTok

A petrol attendant had no problem expressing his thoughts on what he had noticed on the job, specifically regarding how much motorists fill up their tanks. However, his candid statements about certain cars left some people feel defensive and offended.

Petrol attendant speaks about motorists

Using the handle @beeps660, the man who worked at a BP garage for a week stated on his TikTok account that the most impressive cars, in his eyes, were the ones with a full tank.

He said to app users:

"If a Tazz pulled up and a Beamer M3 pulled up next to it, and I had to look at the tanks, the one said 'full tank' in the Tazz and the other said 'quarter tank' in the Beamer. I'm sorry, the Tazz is more impressive."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi responds to petrol attendant

The post received thousands of views, with hundreds of social media users and motorists heading to the comment section to share their opinions about filling the tanks to a certain amount. Some app users also felt the man was unnecessarily calling them out and making them the subject of embarrassment.

Some TikTokkers didn't appreciate what the petrol attendant had to say about filling up their tanks. Image: Jordan Siemens

Source: Getty Images

@clementmorolong shared with the public:

"I'm already insecure about my financial situation. Now I find out they might laugh at me at the pumps."

@chrystal.jpg said to the petrol attendant:

"I knew you guys were judging us. I only get paid on the 30th and have the financial literacy of a teenager. Please, we’re trying our best out there."

@bmwdriversa stated their thoughts in the comments:

"As a BMW driver, I never do a full tank unless on a road trip. A full tank equals a heavy car. A heavy car equals a slow car. Also, if you get hijacked on a full tank, they will recover it in Canada."

A defensive @rhenzo.mhangs asked the man:

"What about you? When refilling yours, do you ask for a full tank or R50?"

@gadi1108 pointed out to @beeps660:

"You’re comparing apples to oranges. That Tazz is cheap maintenance, and I'm sure the consumption is less."

@pamelandlovu_rsa laughed and added in the comment section:

"We speak so well about petrol attendants. Kante, they are judging our R150s."

