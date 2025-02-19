Two young and goofy South Africans shared their experiences with settling for a time-consuming job at a young age

The Mzansi petrol attendants who keep their TikTok followers entertained hinted at some of the struggles of being a responsible adult

Social media users comforted the loveable dynamic duo in the comments section of the now-viral post with 1395 messages

When it comes to job hunting, South Africa is a desert of unlucky attempts from thousands of desperate seekers.

When one finds a job, they guard it with all they have until they land a better that boosts them into a different tax bracket.

Two young South African ladies who lift up spirits on TikTok by filming goofy videos shared the struggles they face as responsible adults. Mita Tshabalala and Mashaile Confidence are petrol attendants at Engen who enjoy creating content.

Their niche is mostly comedy, where they film goofy skits and remakes of popular funny videos and sounds. Recently, the pair shared a serious video that still maintained their hilarious tone.

The girls touched on the struggle of dedicating their lives to a time-consuming job at a young age. The SA besties wished to have fun on the weekends the same way their mates did.

Instead of selling pies and filling up car tanks, the huns wished for something different. They envied their age mates who get to go clubbing and have fun without being tied to a job:

“Us on a Friday night shift watching our age mates come from groove to buy pies.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comforts ladies feeling behind because of job

Social media users assured the two women that they were not missing out on anything worth experiencing:

@Muzi Mosese told the girls:

“Trust me, you are not missing out on anything.”

@Kwaazi made a suggested that many took into consideration:

“Maybe they buy those pies because they couldn't afford the bill at groove.”

@Gabisile Mabaso thanked the ladies for their work:

“Thanks for your service.”

@Mti felt the girls' message deeply:

“It feels like a joke, but it's deep.”

@Lucy Pholoso Botshel made it be known that clubbing was not her vibe:

“I would rather be at work than go to groove.”

@Sanda_Sandals🌸 assured the girls that they are being protected:

“God is saving y'all!”

@Thewo B shared a message with the girls:

“Yho, the things you see us do, have mercy on us.”

