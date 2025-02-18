South Africans were dusted by a lady who crashed out after working at her new job for a day

The woman trended for her relatability, generating over half a million views and 258 comments on TikTok

There are a couple of ways to spot employee burnout and how it could affect one’s productivity at work

The unemployment rate in South Africa remains embarrassingly high, with youngsters finding creative ways to make money.

A hun shifted the focus on the debilitating topic by expressing how she felt on her first day after bagging a job.

Mzansi dusted by lady crashing out after working for 1 day

One South African lady made everyone’s day when she expressed how she felt at the end of her very first shift at her new job. The coloured lady crashed out so badly that she turned red.

Her frustrations were relatable to a large group of people who were dusted by her reaction. The employee could not wait for payday and expressed her exhaustion as she screamed at the top of her lungs, borrowing words from two different languages.

Watch the TikTok video below:

How to spot employee burnout and its impact

The job market is constantly changing its workplace environment to fit modern times. A lot of people have shifted to hybrid roles since the pandemic instead of being stuck at an office.

Certain aspects of the work environment could contribute largely to employee burnout which is much more than feeling tired. The work-related stress involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.

Here’s how burnout could affect your productivity at work:

Decreased engagement and productivity

Increased turnover

Increased healthcare costs

Increased legal risk and ultimately

An impact on the bottom line

Mzansi reacts to lady crashing out after very first shift at new job

Social media users were floored by the woman and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Rsa wrote:

“The feeling is mutual.”

@Reece_1402 shared:

“The entire world stands with this lady.”

@mb_ds25 commented:

“Oh, this is valid. I feel like this every night when I get into bed, knowing I have to wake up early.”

@💈Lady-barber💈said:

“Oh, I've never related to anything more!”

@Lonelygirl pointed out:

“When you've had enough of adulting.”

@BuzzCutCutie 💖announced:

“This video touched me in my soul.”

