How to get into Harvard: GPA, admission stats, requirements, tips

Harvard is not one of those universities you wake up one day and decide that you want to study there. Students do not just get admission into the Ivy League institution by accident, but they plan from early on and work for it. How to get into Harvard can be as easy as getting straight A's and graduating at the top of your class. However, that is one part of the process.

You may believe that you are exceptionally bright, but thousands of other students are eager to learn at Harvard. First-year slots are always limited, and that means to be selected, you must offer something more than excellent grades.

Harvard admission stats

How hard is it to get into Harvard? It is very difficult to get into the school based on Harvard's academic preparation. The school admitted only 1,968 students out of the 57,435 that applied to join in the current year.

That means that the acceptance rate is 3.43. Out of the 10,086 that applied through early action, only 747 were accepted, representing a 7.4 early action acceptance rate.

What is the average academic profile of the accepted Harvard students?

No stone is left unturned when the school is going through your application. They will interrogate your profile, starting with your GPA score, SAT/ACT score and class rank. Below is what your profile should look like for your application to be considered?

GPA

Harvard’s class of 2025 has an average high school GPA of 4.22. About 76% of those students graduated with a 4.0. This means that your GPA should be even better because it is getting harder to be admitted to the school.

SAT/ACT

The middle 50% SAT and ACT scores of the 2025 class at the school are 1460-1580 and 33-35, respectively.

Class rank

While the school does not publish the average high school rank of the students admitted, satisfying the grade requirements implies that you are among the top students in your class. More than 90% of the 2025 class graduated in the top 10 of their high school class. There is no better way to get into Harvard law school.

Application requirements

Harvard accepts both Coalition Application and Common Application. Some of the critical requirements for admission include:

The school’s supplemental essays

Any AP, IB or other scores from standardized exams you may have sat (optional)

SAT, ACT or SAT Subject Test scores (optional)

A mid-year report

Two recommendation letters from your teachers

High school transcript

A school report and letter of recommendation from your counsellor

Tips for improving your chances of getting into Harvard

What are some of the tips to get into this prestigious school? Check out below:

1. Aim for a 1580 SAT and 35 ACT

The middle 50% of the 2025 class at the school gained SAT scores of 1460-1580 and ACT scores of 33-35. You will be better off with any score in the middle of 50%, but your odds will increase when the range of your score is higher.

2. Get a GPA of at least 4.22 while taking the most challenging classes

The admitted students of the class of 2025 had an average GPA score of 4.22, and about three-quarters of them had 4.0. Your chances of getting in can be boosted if you have a solid academic background.

3. Write engaging essays

The profiles of the school's applicants are usually stellar, so you must use an essay to showcase how unique you are. Your essay can leave an impression in the admissions officers' minds; hence, they will advocate for you to be considered.

The school requires applicants to write one essay and two optional essays. Write all three essays if you want to stand out.

4. Cultivate at least one or two tier 1-2 extracurriculars

You already know that grades alone cannot be sufficient to earn you admission into the school. Up to 25% of the admission decisions can be determined by the activities of a student outside the classroom.

5. Recommendation letters

Let teachers who know you well so that they can write you good recommendation letters. Talk to the teachers first about the content of the letters because they should complement your personality.

6. Pass your interview

Your interview is not just a formality but a key consideration for admission. A college interview is designed more as a stumbling block than an opportunity; hence, you must have adequate preparation. Familiarize yourself with the interview process.

7. Apply early action

The acceptance rate for the early action/early decision is usually higher than the overall acceptance rate. As such, your odds of admission are higher.

Frequently asked questions

Is Harvard easy? Surprisingly, most enrollees rank their classes as easy. Is it too hard to get into Harvard? Yes, it is difficult because many applicants compete for limited slots. Can a normal person get into Harvard? Yes, admissions are not reserved only for A students, but you have to be exceptional in some way. What does my GPA have to be to get into Harvard? A 4.18 GPA or higher will improve your chances of getting into Harvard. What do you need to get into Harvard? Aim for the 75th percentile with a 1580 SAT or a 35 ACT. How to get into Harvard medical school? First, have a GPA higher than 3.9. Is it hard to get A's at Harvard? Not really, but to be a student there, you must be very bright. Is Harvard a fun school? Yes, especially if you like to study.

When it comes to how to get into Harvard, there is no shortcut because it is one of the top universities in the world. Moreover, it is a place where all the brightest students worldwide converge with a purpose to excel in their studies.

