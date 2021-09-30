Makhadzi is celebrating her tremendous achievement of being the only SA female artist to be nominated at this year's AFRIMA awards

The talented musician has been nominated for three awards at the prestigious event, validating that she is indeed who she thinks she is

The hitmaker is overjoyed by the recognition and is urging her fans to cast their votes to ensure that Makhadzi brings those trophies back home

Makhadzi is climbing the ladder of success fast and furiously. Just as the musician was basking in the success of her album African Queen, she takes a break to celebrate being a three-time nominee at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards. Halala!

Makhadzi has received killer recognition in the form of 3 AFRIMA nominations.

Source: Instagram

The Muharu hitmaker has her name put in the bag for three awards at the AFRIMA's, namely the Artiste of the Year award, the Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa, and Best Artiste and Duo or Group in African Electro, reports TimesLive.

Makhadzi shared the exciting news with her followers on her Instagram.

When asked by TimesLive how she felt about the breathtaking moment, she had this to say:

"These nominations mean a lot to me. I never thought that one day my name will be mentioned among the best on the African continent and the world. I’m humbled, honoured and feel validated by the AFRIMA. I also wish to urge my fans and followers to cast their votes and ensure that we bring those trophies home."

Followers are bursting with glee for the musician and took to her comments to congratulate her.

@lady_anar1 commented:

"A BIGGEST CONGRATULATIONS BABY! MAY YOU CONTINUE TO SHINE AND BE THE STAR THAT YOU ARE! NDIMU FUNA ZWONE! Aa"

@onah_sunflower wrote:

"You are a star mama""

@itumalday added:

"You are still going far Khadzi.The globe literally. Congratulations!"

Source: Briefly.co.za