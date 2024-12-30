A white mother shared a video of herself taking the time to braid her black daughter's hair

The woman that she made it her priority to care for her daughter's hair, which differed from her hair type

Several social media users loved the mother's dedication and shared tips in the comment section

A mother showed how she braided her daughter's 4C hair. Images: @ebiehepworth

Source: Instagram

Caring for hair types that differ from your own can be a complex and sometimes daunting experience, especially when navigating textures and techniques requiring specialised knowledge.

However, a white mother demonstrated her commitment and love by learning to braid her black daughter's 4C hair, embracing her child's unique beauty.

Mother cares for 4C hair

Content creator Ebie Hepworth uploaded a video on TikTok showing how she washed and braided her adopted daughter's gorgeous locks, a technique she learned while living with a family in Liberia.

Ebie told app users:

"I want to say that it's been my priority to learn how to care for her hair, to understand its language, its stories, its strength."

The mother admitted that she still had lots to learn and was committed to the journey.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is type 4C hair?

According to Davines, type 4C hair is the tightest and coarsest of all hair types, with a curl pattern of super-tight, densely packed zigzags. 4C curls are also prone to shrinkage, dryness, and damage, especially when they come into contact with chemicals or heat.

Internet users react to mom braiding hair

Thousands of members of the online community took to the woman's comment section with encouraging messages and tips on how Ebie could better braid her young daughter's hair.

An amazed @trophywife4life1 shared:

"Your willingness to learn and how you talk about your daughter says it all."

@steffbass added in the comments:

"You learning and understanding black hair and actually doing it is one of the greatest acts of true motherly love."

@justwhatchamacallit, who respected what the mother had done, wrote:

"I'm mixed, and I love my mom for what she had to learn to care for our hair."

An emotional @esprit.marie told Ebie:

"I’m crying. This is so beautiful. You can see how loved and seen your daughter feels."

@gurlwhaaaaaaa shared in the comment section:

"Here are some tips coming from a braider. Go get pre-stretched hair. They have packs for kids. Use a blow dryer with a comb and heat protector when you blow dry. Always put oil on her dry ends."

@and_then143 couldn't help but say:

"Yoh, washing hair in the kitchen. We could never in South Africa."

