A woman stirred conversation online by sharing her authority belief in marriage, reflecting traditional and religious views

In a detailed video shared on TikTok, she revealed that she sought her husband's permission before anything she was to do and advised others to do so

The video sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, with some questioning her views in today's day and age and others praising her for valuing her man

A TikTok video of a local woman went viral after she started discussions about gender roles and authority within marriage. The woman shared her belief that her husband holds the highest authority in her life, per religious teachings and marriage laws.

The clip, shared by TikTok user @njabulosiyaya, went viral, drawing 571K views, 43K likes, and over 3.6K comments from social media users agreeing and disagreeing with her views.

The highest authority in a marriage

In the video, the woman sits calmly in her car, addressing her audience. She explains that her decision to prioritise her husband's authority comes from her understanding of how God designed marriage.

Using her example, she shares that she had asked her husband's permission to lose weight, and he initially declined, expressing no issues with her weight.

Mzansi shares mixed views

The video gained mixed reactions as many social media users debated handing control of life according to the Bible. Critics argue that such dynamics can only work with faithful men who know their duties and roles in the household, and others praised the lady for upholding traditional marital values according to God's way.

User @LindiweMpho11 noted:

"Such men don't cheat; they lead with love & not dictation. They fully provide without making their wives feel inferior, and they don't prioritize their friends, parents, or siblings over their immediate family."

User @charmain1988 added:

"That's what you believe sisi angikuphikisi. God is the only person that has authority over me."

User @7Briga shared:

"This is definitely not for everyone. It requires a certain level."

User @Mrs Jay said:

"I'm happily married, but I refuse."

User @Mpaceey commented:

"Maybe that's why I'm so miserable at my job, cause my husband hates my job!!"

User @Hope shared:

"Highest authority ke modimo (is God)."

