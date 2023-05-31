Lady Du expressed heartfelt gratitude to DBN Gogo for her unwavering support and friendship during difficult times

She credited DBN Gogo for helping her overcome hardships, offering legal assistance, and providing constant emotional support

Fans joined in, sending birthday wishes and praising the positive example of women supporting each other in the industry

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

DBN Gogo recently celebrated her 30th birthday and lady du posted a sweet birthday message in tribute to her. Images: @ladydu_sa @dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation Lady Du recently penned a heartfelt appreciation note to DBN Gogo on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

Lady Du showed her appreciation to DBN Gogo on her 30th

Known for her kind words and admiration for fellow musicians, Lady Du expressed her gratitude for DBN Gogo's unwavering support and friendship during her difficult times.

In her message, Lady Du credited her friend for helping her overcome hardships, offering legal assistance, and providing constant emotional support.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

She described DBN Gogo as a remarkable person with a generous heart and expressed her love and well wishes on this special day.

Lady Du said:

"I have a whole book to write about what you have done for me Firstly I’d love to thank you for all that you are, for helping me pull through most of my hardships, for helping me find the best lawyers, for calling every day and sending me voice notes when I needed someone to be there. Last year was the worst time of my life but having you as a friend has been amazing. Thank you for your big heart, thank you for your love. Happy birthday love of my life!!! I pray for your safety and protection everyday ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @dbngogo"

Lady Du's message resonated with fans who also wished DBN Gogo a happy day

Lady Du's heartwarming message was supported by fans who went on to wish DBN Gogo a happy birthday and send sweet tributes:

@wenawasembo_ said:

"I love seeing positive posts ❤️❤️ We need this as ladies. Supporting one another. "

@lerato_ramaboya said:

"Happy birthday "

@bless_habib said:

""

@thatomoloi_23 said:

"❤️❤️❤️"

skempe_official's profile picture

""

@carpediemprincess said:

"Not to divert attention from the birthday message but I hope it’s black lawyers "

@rosiey_lynn said:

"Happiest birthday @dbngogo "

@nthabelengmopedi said:

"❤️❤️"

Lady Du marks her birthday by asking fans to stream her album, Mzansi celebrates their fav with sweet tributes

In a previous article, Briefly News reported on Lady Du celebrating her birthday in a unique manner.

Lady Du marked her 32nd birthday with a sweet message. The top South African amapiano star shared a touching message on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, the amapiano star and businesswoman thanked everyone who has made an impact in her journey.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News