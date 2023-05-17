Lady Du recently took to her social media platforms to celebrate her birthday with a heartwarming message

The star also asked her followers to help celebrate her special day by streaming her latest album Song Is Queen

The Wishy Wishy hitmaker's fans and followers flooded social media with heartfelt birthday messages to their favourite star

Lady Du marked her 32nd birthday with a sweet message. The top South African amapiano star shared a touching message on her page.

Lady Du's followers celebrated the star's birthday with touching tributes. Image: @ladydu_sa

Lady Du begs fans to stream her new album Song Is Queen on her birthday

Taking to her Instagram page, the amapiano star and businesswoman thanked everyone who has made an impact in her journey. She wrote:

"Today is my birthday, I’d like to thank each and everyone for helping me get through life, all its pains and hardships, I’ve been through hell and back and most of you saved me from it. To every fan that’s given me a hug, that’s streamed my music and rooted for me I’d like to thank you.

The Wishy Wishy hitmaker also urged her fans to continue streaming her 20-track album Song Is Queen. She said that the trending album will give Mzansi a sneak peek at how her life has been going. She added:

"On this day I ask for nothing, I just want you guys to stream my life story! My album will tell you exactly where I am in life. God bless u happy birthday to me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lady Du's followers celebrate the star on her birthday with touching messages

Reacting to a birthday post shared on Briefly News' Facebook page, many celebrated their fav's special day. Peeps had nothing but sweet tributes for Lady Du.

@Steve Moreo said:

"Happy birthday."

@Annie Bokulumbwa Lomama commented:

"Happy birthday ."

@Motsekuoa Maluke wrote:

"Happy birthday to you Lady Du❤️."

@Rhere Lekganyane added:

"Happy birthday ."

@Zonke Mbuthuma noted:

"Happy birthday to you ."

