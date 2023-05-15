South African celebrities came out dressed in Sunday bests to celebrate one of their own, Pearl Thusi

Stars like DJ Zinhle, Lerato Kganyago, Natasha Thahane and many more attended the Fistful of Vengeance actress' birthday celebrations

Fans have been sharing reactions to the pictures and videos making rounds on social media, commending the stars for supporting each other

It was Pearl Thusi's birthday weekend and it's safe to say that fun was had at the birthday party. Celebrities came out in their numbers to celebrate the media personality.

Pearl Thusi celebrated her 35th birthday with her industry colleagues, including DJ Zinhle and Lerato Kganyago. Image: @pearlthusi

Stars including Khaya Dlanga, Lerato Kganyago, Moozlie and DJ Zinhle attended the lavish celebrations.

Social media has been flooded with content from Pearl Thusi's birthday party. A video shared by Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane shows the moment she was vibing to DJ Zinhle's hit song Umlilo alongside Pearl, Lerato Kganyago, DJ Zinhle and other stars.

Reacting to the now-viral video, social media users said they loved seeing top South African stars supporting each other.

@thando_n said:

"Probably the best video I’ve seen in a while ❤️❤️ Black women look so beautiful when they are happy."

@melo_malebo commented:

"LKG, Zinhle and Pearl all in one video? This is the most beautiful video ever. ❤️❤️❤️❤️it’s all we ever needed."

@kasemuka added:

"Dear people in SA, is this song a love song or gospel??? I just so love it, but I don’t know what it means."

@rosemary_zimu noted:

"I love you mommies ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@zianda_mk97 said:

"I don’t know how many times I played this VD❤️❤️."

Khaya Dlanga shares more pictures from Pearl Thusi's birthday celebrations

Renowned author Khaya Dlanga was among those who came out to celebrate the actress. Taking to his Instagram page, Khaya shared cool pictures from the event alongside a caption that read:

"People ask if I am good at picking up any woman. Well, here’s your answer. P.S. We had so much fun at Pearl’s birthday celebrations. God bless you, my friend."

