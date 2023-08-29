A Pretoia father is heartbroken after three of his children tragically died in a shack fire at a Laudium informal settlement

The father wants his partner and her sister to rot in jail after they abandoned the children to go out drinking

A total of five children died in the tragic fire, and the two women have been arrested for the tragedy

PRETORIA - A devastated father wants his partner and her sister locked up for good after three of his children burned to death, alongside two other kids, in a devastating shack fire at Itireleng informal settlement in Laudium, Pretoria, on Sunday, 27 August.

A Pretoria father is inconsolable after three of his children died in a shack fire at Itireleng informal settlement. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

Johannes Masongwane, who is now only left with two children following the tragedy, said:

“I will never forgive them. They must rot in jail.”

Masongwane's partner and her sister allegedly abandoned the children in the shack while they went out for a night of drinking at a tavern, IOL reported.

The sisters have since been arrested but have yet to appear in court.

Heartbroken Pretoria father recounts tragedy

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, a distraught Masongwane recounted how he learned his children had tragically died.

The father said he got a call at 3am that his children were trapped in a fire.

Masongwane said:

"When I got to the scene, I found that my children had burnt beyond recognition... I couldn’t even spot or point at my kids or their remains because everything was just ash."

The father said he warned his partner not to leave the children alone, claiming that he knew something terrible would happen. Masongwane added that he never anticipated that something this bad would occur.

South Africans take aim at reckless moms

Below are some comments:

@_thabang_m said:

"I totally understand this man's sentiment, victims are always burdened with forgiveness."

Bommago Potego le Lesego commented:

"They will never forgive themselves for this. If it was me, I was gonna make sure I follow the poor kids."

Given Mpho Wanne Rams criticised:

"They loved alcohol more than their kids, their aim was to leave them alone."

Goodwill Ngutshane condemned:

"So sad, young lives gone too soon because of reckless behaviour from people who have to protect them."

Prince Innocent Gondwe added:

"Very irresponsible and heartbreaking, hope they get punished."

Mathapelo Esther said:

"We're tired of such incidents, it seems people don't learn. Just a few days ago, a similar case was reported in KZN."

Man arrested after 2 people died in deadly fire

In another story, Briefly News reported that Gauteng police arrested a man for arson after a fire claimed the lives of two people at the Zodwa Special School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man faces two counts of murder charges and attempted murder after four people were injured.

According to IOL, a gas leak is believed to have caused an explosion that led to the fire.

