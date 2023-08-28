Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for three gunmen who stormed a Dundonald tavern in the early hours of Sunday

After robbing patrons and the DJ, the criminals shot seven people while fleeing the establishment

Three people were tragically killed in the shooting, while four others sustained injuries

DUNDONALD - Mpumalanga police are racing against the clock to apprehend three criminals responsible for a deadly tavern shooting in Dundonald outside Mayflower.

Mpumalanga police are searching for three gunmen who killed three people during a tavern robbery. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

The assailants pounced on the unsuspecting tavern patrons at around 4am on Sunday, 27 August, leaving three innocent people dead in their wake.

Gunmen storm Mpumalanga tavern

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvey Mohlala, the attackers stormed into the establishment demanding cash and stole the DJ's equipment, IOL reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After they failed to get money out of the bartender, the criminals fled the tavern, randomly firing shots on their way out. Seven people were showered in a hail of bullets.

Tavern shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 wounded

Mohlala said two victims died at the scene while a third succumbed to their injuries later. The remaining four injured were taken to the hospital and two have since been discharged.

The police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery, News 24 reported.

South Africans condemn Mpumalanga tavern shooting

Below are some comments:

Charlie Charlie criticised:

"You'll find people blaming a political party instead of one's values and morals!"

Clement Lebepe said:

"By that time, people should be in their homes we are not animals."

ThirtySix Sosa added:

"I told you before that there's nothing good you'll find about alcohol."

Prosper Dube complained:

"These people called the police do nothing in society."

16 Recyclers shot at in KZN landfill

In another story, Briefly News reported that security guards in Buffelsdraai responded with gunshots when 16 people arrived at the Buffeldraai Landfill Site, reportedly looking for food.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said the shooting occurred on Wednesday, 12 July.

Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram stated that RUSA received a call from Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) paramedics asking for help transporting injured people to Redcliffe Clinic in Redcliffe, KZN to Osindisweni Government Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News