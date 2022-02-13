Another Building Ablaze in Durban CBD, Second Fire This Week

A second building has caught fire in the Durban central business district within a week

Three weeks prior a disastrous fire broke out in the China Mall Emporium resulting in 14 shops being damaged

The fire broke out on Saturday night and emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze and quickly contained the fire

DURBAN - Another building is reportedly on fire in the Durban CBD. This is the second building to catch fire within a week.

Emergency services responded to a fire at a building on the corner of Beatrice and Grey streets.

According to SABC News, the fire was contained due to the quick response from the emergency teams.

Another fire that took place three weeks earlier that had destroyed the China Mall Emporium resulted in 14 shops being damaged and left 13 people moderately injured.

The Berea Mail reported the fire broke out on Saturday night when the emergency services were alerted.

Fire could be seen billowing out of the building into the night. The Emer-G-Med Facebook page reported that:

"Emer-G-Med Paramedics are currently in attendance of a structural fire in the Durban Central Business District."

