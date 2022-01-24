A lady had to get some stuff off of her chest so she took to social media to air her family’s dirty laundry

Social media user @AsToldByKea could not believe the nonsense her 50-plus parents were causing and shared it all online

Some were confused as to why she felt the need to spill the tea publicly while others jumped on the drama and pulled out the snacks

Some people use social media as a diary. One lady was bursting with emotion as her family went through some hectic stuff.

Social media user @AsToldByKea has been going through a lot with her family and decided to share it on social media.

Source: Twitter

While social media is not always the best place to air your or others' dirty laundry, some love to get a whiff of what’s going down. Social media user @AsToldByKea was going through the most as her family literally fell apart in front of her eyes. Not knowing where to turn, she took to social media to release.

Her first post expressed how her father confessed his love for her mother, who is married to another man, and it snowballed from there. This fam is hectic!

From drunken mothers to kids locked in bathrooms, it’s all in there. Someone could honestly write a soapie about this family and they’d have enough content for a few seasons.

Sis could not understand why her parents were doing this. 50-something and causing drama, she could not deal.

People react to the insane family drama expressed in the lengthy thread

People were left shook after reading the drama posted in this thread. Surely this is a joke? How can one family be so fizzled? Flooding the comment section, people expressed their feels – some peeps even decided to take sides with some of the family members like it was their business, lol!

Take a look at some of the comments

@NkoeshengZ said:

“The step dads are always losing. Ubuyile ughabadiya manje. Via tsotsi.”

@destinyzee said:

“Yoh I can't even understand that whole lot of crap. My dad my mom my what what whoo ai une skhathi lo girl ”

@MDIMA64526158 said:

“And you somehow thought sharing your family dirty laundry on social media it a good thing?”

@ThandoK7181 said:

@Thabza_sbanyoni said:

@Noir_Xhosa_ said:

Source: Briefly News