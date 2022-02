A man, Prince Odugbawa, whose story went viral many years ago as he looked dejected from drug use has had a changed life

Years after desiring a change of story, he was helped by Pastor Tony Rapu who transformed his life by giving him better opportunities

Now a preacher, Prince said he will be getting married soon, and all those who doubted he would turn a new leaf will be surprised

A man, Prince Odugbawa, whose life was battered in 2014 due to drug abuse has had a total life transformation. Eight years ago, he could be seen begging on the streets of Ikeja.

Where he slept was like a pigsty. Everywhere was dirty and not fit for human habitation. Hung on dirty walls were his clothes. A lone wooden bench served as his resting place.

How his life changed

After crying out to a man of God, Pastor Tony Rapu, expressing his need to be delivered, the man’s ministry visited him in 2018 to take care of him.

One of the first things the clergyman did was to commit him to an institution to deal with his drug addiction. A year after, the man’s looks changed.

A visit Pastor Tony paid him has Prince hugging the cleric in deep appreciation of what he did for him.

People mocked me

Narrating his story, the man said:

“I remember that day Pastor Tony came to pick me at Idodo. The drug dealers were mocking me.”

The man said people who knew him in his neighbourhood never believed he would change because of his addiction.

He added:

“But look at me now, I am not still standing. I am in a good relationship. I am going to do my wedding and I will invite you. And that day will be….”

Now an inspiration

The transformed man who is the head of the House of Refuge said that he will be going to his old neighborhood so that they can see how powerful God is.

A part of his documentary showed him preaching in the church as he talks to young people about living a Godly life.

Watch his video below:

