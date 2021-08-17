Amapiano star Mongezi Mampurampura Stuurman, aka Mpura, was laid to rest today in Johannesburg

Fiends, fellow celebrities and family met at the Protea South Hall, Soweto in Johannesburg for the emotional service that was also available on live stream

Fans were overwhelmed by emotions as a result of Mpura’s mother and grandmother’s tributes and took to social media to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The funeral service of the late Amapiano star Mongezi Mampurampura Stuurman, professionally known as Mpura, is taking place today, 17 August 2021.

Mpura’s tragic death hit Mzansi hard and today his body was laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, as reported by ZAlebs.

The late Mzansi amapiano sensation Mpura was laid to rest today and fans shed tears while watching his funeral service. Image: @mpura_mpura

Source: Instagram

Friends, fellow celebrities and family met at the Protea South Hall, Soweto in Johannesburg to pay their respects. Due to the coronavirus, fans were not able to attend the service, however, it was streamed live.

The service was an emotional one with Mpura’s mother and gogo rendering many to tears with their moving tributes. Watching the service, fans flocked to social media in Mpura’s honour. It is clear to see how Mpura was loved and respected by so many. May his soul rest in peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@Obrian_Makwela is heartbroken for Mpura’s mother:

@tee_thandekaN commented:

@Leighthembisile is broken by Mpura’s gogo’s tribute:

@galectik cannot believe he is gone:

Mpura, Killer Kau and four others passed away in a tragic car accident that took place in Marikana on Monday, 9 August 2021. Police are currently investigating the crash.

Mpura’s grandmother speaks on the last time she saw him

The late Mzansi amapiano sensation Mpura’s granny has come forward to make the star's last wish known, reported Briefly News. It has not been an easy time for the family.

Mpura’s granny, Gogo Babe Blaza Stuurman, sat down with Sunday World for an interview in which she explained her grandson’s final wishes.

Rocking up at his gogo’s home late at night, Mpura came to visit to ask Gogo Babe to brew him traditional beer for a thanksgiving ceremony that he was planning to do at the end of the month, as reported by The South African.

Gogo Babe explained that Mpura wanted to thank his ancestors for his success. Although Covid-19 had slowed things down for him, Mpura was still very grateful for all that he had been blessed with.

Source: Briefly.co.za