Late amapiano star Mpura’s gogo spoke on the last time she saw her grandson and the plans he had to thank his ancestors for the blessings he had received

Gogo Babe Blaza Stuurman told a publication that Mpura asked her to brew beer for his ritual and that he was so grateful for everything he had

Gogo Babe never in her wildest dreams thought that would be the last time she saw Mpura, her heart is shattered

The late Mzansi amapiano sensation Mpura’s granny has come forward to make the star's last wish known. It has not been an easy time for the family.

Gogo Babe Blaza Stuurman, Mpura's granny, spoke on her last encounter with her grandson and his final wishes.

Source: Instagram

Mpura’s granny, Gogo Babe Blaza Stuurman, sat down with Sunday World for an interview in which she explained her grandson’s final wishes.

Rocking up at his gogo’s home late at night, Mpura came to visit to ask Gogo Babe to brew him traditional beer for a thanksgiving ceremony that he was planning to do at the end of the month, as reported by The South African.

Gogo Babe explained that Mpura wanted to thank his ancestors for his success. Although Covid-19 had slowed things down for him, Mpura was still very grateful for all that he had been blessed with.

It was not even a thought in Gogo Babe’s mind that that was going to be the last time she saw her grandson.

“He then hugged me and told me that he loved me and promised to see me again when he brings the things I told him to buy. Little did I know that I was seeing him for the last time,” said an emotional Gogo Babe.

Mpura was a selfless young man who loved his gogo dearly. Gogo Babes will never forget the love and kindness Mpura showed her; she cannot believe he's gone.

Police launch investigation into Mpura and Killer Kau’s tragic accident

The police have opened an investigation into the deaths of Mpura, Killer Kau and four others, reported Briefly News. They are allegedly looking into culpable homicide after the fatal car accident that took place in Marikana.

TshisaLIVE reported that the Department of Transport, Roads and Community Safety spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi confirmed that six people lost their lives in a head-on collision in Rustenburg:

"An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the accident. We are again appealing to people to adhere to the regulations as most accidents happen way past curfew time.”

Updated reports of the tragic incident have revealed that two cars were involved and only one person survived in the vehicle that was carrying Mpura and Killer Kau.

