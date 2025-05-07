"Let's revive the spirit of Ubuntu": Grandson honours gogo's new home with grand opening, SA moved
- A grandson proudly unveiled a beautiful new home that Mzansi helped him build for his gogo in a heartwarming celebration
- The video, posted on TikTok, showed a marquee full of people who came to honour a beloved elderly woman, finally moving out of her mud house
- Social media users flooded the comments with praise, blessings, and joy at seeing the community stand up for the gogo they've grown to love online
A joyous moment in the rural parts of KZN, where a gogo was finally given the keys to her newly built home, was captured and shared online, and it went viral.
The video was shared on TikTok by @phumlanigumede06, leaving social media users touched by the gogo's big moment and the community love she received.
Gogo's housewarming vibe
The clip kicks off with a vibrant scene, a white marquee with chairs packed with excited guests ready to celebrate. Locals were singing, walking towards the new house, and when they got to the door, the grandson assisted his gogo in opening the door with the key.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Inside the new home, she was welcomed into a cosy living room where she sat down with her grandson, taking it all in. The new space had couches and a warm energy that screamed comfort. The grandson was beaming with pride as more people entered gogo's home to look at the finished project.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts with love
Social media users flooded the comment section, sending love to the grandson and blessings for what he did. Many highlighted how proud they were to see gogo being honoured like a queen in her village. Some were touched by seeing the community rejoicing and coming together for gogo's moment.
Others praised the grandson's journey of sharing content and thanked him for updating them on the beautiful outcome, promising him endless blessings from God.
User @Supermax_Mavellar said:
"South Africa is the best country by far when it comes to changing other people's lives,,, siyabonga Mzansi."
User @MaRhadebe 🇿🇦 shared:
"The fight that is coming between Phumlani no gogo for amasofa ka gogo, is doing push-ups 🤞🏾🤣. Makwande (blessing) boyza 🙏🏾🫶🏾."
User @Nhasie Manzana added:
"The Department of Human Settlements, the municipality and NGOs cwaka (quite). UThixo unendlela zakhe (God has His way). Well done Phumlani ❤️."
User @❤️Manathi❤️ commented:
"Well done Mzansi, indeed umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Let us revive the spirit of Ubuntu💯. Congratulations, Gumede family🥰."
User @SarahMamaKemo said:
"Bathong look at God😊😊😊🥰🥰🥰ao South Africa thanq🥰🥰...Gogo is so happy hle
3 Briefly News articles about Gogos
- A local gogo was filmed yelling at a villain while watching her favourite telenovela, leaving social media users in fits of laughter.
- A granddaughter asked her gogo to accompany her to church, but she refused, revealing she had never been to church, leaving Mzansi in disbelief and amusement.
- An 85-year-old granny got up and danced after hearing the Spur song while celebrating her birthday, proving that age was just a number.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za