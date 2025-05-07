A grandson proudly unveiled a beautiful new home that Mzansi helped him build for his gogo in a heartwarming celebration

The video, posted on TikTok, showed a marquee full of people who came to honour a beloved elderly woman, finally moving out of her mud house

Social media users flooded the comments with praise, blessings, and joy at seeing the community stand up for the gogo they've grown to love online

TikTok users donated funds to help a young man realise his dream of building his gogo a house. Image: Phumlani Gumede Phumlani

A joyous moment in the rural parts of KZN, where a gogo was finally given the keys to her newly built home, was captured and shared online, and it went viral.

The video was shared on TikTok by @phumlanigumede06, leaving social media users touched by the gogo's big moment and the community love she received.

Gogo's housewarming vibe

The clip kicks off with a vibrant scene, a white marquee with chairs packed with excited guests ready to celebrate. Locals were singing, walking towards the new house, and when they got to the door, the grandson assisted his gogo in opening the door with the key.

Inside the new home, she was welcomed into a cosy living room where she sat down with her grandson, taking it all in. The new space had couches and a warm energy that screamed comfort. The grandson was beaming with pride as more people entered gogo's home to look at the finished project.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts with love

Social media users flooded the comment section, sending love to the grandson and blessings for what he did. Many highlighted how proud they were to see gogo being honoured like a queen in her village. Some were touched by seeing the community rejoicing and coming together for gogo's moment.

Others praised the grandson's journey of sharing content and thanked him for updating them on the beautiful outcome, promising him endless blessings from God.

A KZN gogo was excited to open the door to her new house. Image: @phumlanigumede06

User @Supermax_Mavellar said:

"South Africa is the best country by far when it comes to changing other people's lives,,, siyabonga Mzansi."

User @MaRhadebe 🇿🇦 shared:

"The fight that is coming between Phumlani no gogo for amasofa ka gogo, is doing push-ups 🤞🏾🤣. Makwande (blessing) boyza 🙏🏾🫶🏾."

User @Nhasie Manzana added:

"The Department of Human Settlements, the municipality and NGOs cwaka (quite). UThixo unendlela zakhe (God has His way). Well done Phumlani ❤️."

User @❤️Manathi❤️ commented:

"Well done Mzansi, indeed umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. Let us revive the spirit of Ubuntu💯. Congratulations, Gumede family🥰."

User @SarahMamaKemo said:

"Bathong look at God😊😊😊🥰🥰🥰ao South Africa thanq🥰🥰...Gogo is so happy hle

