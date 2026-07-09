“This Boy Is an Angel”: Little Boy Melts Hearts Singing ‘Maqondana’ in Viral Video, SA Moved
- A young boy named Kenan stopped viewers in their tracks when he sang a Maskandi song with remarkable confidence and clear pronunciation
- The creator discovered Kenan appeared to be on his own, as the boy said he did not know where his parents were
- Viewers flooded the comments with offers of clothing donations and calls to support the young boy
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A young boy from KwaZulu-Natal left thousands of people speechless after a video of him singing a Maskandi song went viral on TikTok on 6 July 2026. The little boy, named Kenan, sang "Maqondana" with such passion and precision that viewers could not scroll past without stopping to watch. TikTok creator @fromapleaceyouwillnotsee filmed the moment after asking Kenan to sing.
A voice that stopped Mzansi cold
Without any hesitation, the boy launched into the song, his articulation drawing immediate praise from those who watched. The creator later shared that when he asked Kenan about his parents, the boy said he did not know where they were, suggesting he was out on his own. Maskandi is a deeply rooted Zulu musical tradition, and for such a young child to carry a song with that confidence level and clarity moved many South Africans online.
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Watch the young boy sing his heart out in the TikTok video below:
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Mzansi loves the young talented boy
South African viewers flooded the comments section with praise, with many noting his flawless talent. They agreed that the young star possesses a rare, undeniable gift, with others wishing to help the boy with clothes.
User @Tabi said:
"Please, I have clothes to give away."
User @Sister P wrote:
"My people, let's donate for this young man."
User @MuAfrika said:
"It's true when they say kids are angels; this boy is an angel 🙏."
User @MaDeliDeli* reacted:
"His pronunciation is on point 🥰."
User @Mlungu added:
"South Africans, let's show some love for this young soul."
User @Scima shared:
"Zulu language must be introduced as the first language in South Africa."
3 Briefly News articles about kids
- A mom tested her toddler's patience by leaving fried chicken, burgers and chips in front of her, and telling her not to touch them until she returned, and the little girl did as told.
- A seven-year-old boy explained his zero test mark by telling his parents that his brain freezes, adding that when at school, it also switches off, stays like that and doesn't come back.
- Zuluboy schooled his mother, who referred to him as black, about skin colour, saying that he was brown, not black, leaving Mzansi in stitches.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za