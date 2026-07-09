A young boy named Kenan stopped viewers in their tracks when he sang a Maskandi song with remarkable confidence and clear pronunciation

The creator discovered Kenan appeared to be on his own, as the boy said he did not know where his parents were

Viewers flooded the comments with offers of clothing donations and calls to support the young boy

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A young boy captured the internet's attention after showcasing his beautiful singing style on the street. Image: @fromapleaceyouwillnotsee

Source: TikTok

A young boy from KwaZulu-Natal left thousands of people speechless after a video of him singing a Maskandi song went viral on TikTok on 6 July 2026. The little boy, named Kenan, sang "Maqondana" with such passion and precision that viewers could not scroll past without stopping to watch. TikTok creator @fromapleaceyouwillnotsee filmed the moment after asking Kenan to sing.

A voice that stopped Mzansi cold

Without any hesitation, the boy launched into the song, his articulation drawing immediate praise from those who watched. The creator later shared that when he asked Kenan about his parents, the boy said he did not know where they were, suggesting he was out on his own. Maskandi is a deeply rooted Zulu musical tradition, and for such a young child to carry a song with that confidence level and clarity moved many South Africans online.

Watch the young boy sing his heart out in the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the young talented boy

South African viewers flooded the comments section with praise, with many noting his flawless talent. They agreed that the young star possesses a rare, undeniable gift, with others wishing to help the boy with clothes.

User @Tabi said:

"Please, I have clothes to give away."

User @Sister P wrote:

"My people, let's donate for this young man."

User @MuAfrika said:

"It's true when they say kids are angels; this boy is an angel 🙏."

User @MaDeliDeli* reacted:

"His pronunciation is on point 🥰."

User @Mlungu added:

"South Africans, let's show some love for this young soul."

User @Scima shared:

"Zulu language must be introduced as the first language in South Africa."

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Source: Briefly News