Skeem Saam actor Africa Tsoai, who plays John Maputla, had social media buzzing this week when his character was compared to Jonasi Gomora

Award-winning actor Sdumo Mtshali trended on social media when he scored the role of Jonasi Gomora in The Polygamist

South Africans on social media recently praised Mtshali for acing his role on the Netflix series

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'Skeem Saam' Fans Compare John Maputla to 'The Polygamist' character Jonasi Gomora

Source: Twitter

Viewers of the educational soapie Skeem Saam recently compared their popular character John Maputla to Jonasi Gomora from The Polygamist.

The SABC1 soapie recently made headlines when it announced online that it reached 5 million viewers.

Actor Sdumo Mtshali, who plays the role of Jonasi Gomora in The Polygamist, recently opened up about his toxic character.

Social media user @teffo_me compared John Maputla to Jonasi on her X account on Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

"Our Skeem Saam's very own Jonasi," she wrote.

Skeem Saam fans comment on the comparison

@Mokgadi_Heart said:

"Didn't he also have a brief entanglement, le (with) Melita?"

@SireOfNations responded:

"This man just woke up one day and said, Let me be the most confusing character on South African television and then delivered every single time. No cap, Skeem Saam was never the same after Jonasi walked in wearing that jacket like he owns the whole of Limpopo."

@nonz_nonie reacted:

"Lmao, I'm still recovering from his mess. Wasn't expecting that from him."

@madzivhandila01 commented:

"You forgot to add Melita."

@KhanyisaniNtul4 said:

"Uyajola lobaba hey, I do not know Skeem Saam. I think I only watched the 1st season."

@Hlabi_wa_Africa replied:

"And you decided to forget Melitta. How can you?"

@KingMntungwa responded:

"This was made for Jonasi. Bro was basically paid to kiss the whole cast at this point."

@uSiphokuhle_ reacted:

"The funniest thing I’ve seen today."

@Bubblez99937602 wrote:

"Limpopo gang."

@BabyPana23 said:

"Frame 3 pissed me off."

@teffo_ME asked:

"What did Kat's Mom do?".

@B____D___ said:

"Essie. She never stopped sleeping around. She did it for survival while he was away, then did it for sport when she was taken care of. She, in fact, gets sick first and, if it weren’t for Sarah, would’ve ended up like Jonasi. Perhaps the show alludes to it with all her meds."

@KevMlo1 reacted:

"Lol, well, Jonasi got infected with HIV when he slept with the woman who came to the house he was living at when he was chased away by Joyce. A lady came there looking for Matipa and ended up sleeping with Jonasi. That woman is the one who was in the same holding cell as Joyce."

'Skeem Saam' Fans Compare John Maputla to Jonasi Gomora from 'The Polygamist'

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam reacts to a video of a John Maputla lookalike with Rihanna

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi's most-watched soapie, Skeem Saam, has reacted to a video of Umbrella singer Rihanna with a John Maputla lookalike.

A video of a man who looks like the fictional character on the soapie went viral on social media over the weekend.

Skeem Saam fans commented on the video and responded to the soapie's reaction to the clip.

Source: Briefly News