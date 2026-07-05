A heartwarming video showed a couple joyfully celebrating the milestone of securing their very first home together, a shack

The moment highlighted a broader reality in South Africa, where over 12% of households lived in informal settlements

The couple's inspiring perspective resonated with other South Africans who found pride in humble beginnings

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A viral video showed a South African man and his partner delighted over their new home. The home was a simple corrugated shack in an informal settlement. In the video, the couple proudly held hands outside the structure. Their special moment to mark the start of their new life together delighted many others.

A young man presented a new house to his bae. Image: @sihleknhlapo1

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 2 July 2026 captured the true emotions of a young couple starting with nothing. The man wrote a touching caption about their home. South Africans were moved, and many were touched to see them starting their life together.

A man described the home he secured as the first step toward their mansion. The couple @sihleknhlapo1's story showed a much larger reality in South Africa. At the time, about 12.2% of South African households lived in informal dwellings. The country had more than 4,297 informal settlements. South Africa also faces an RDP housing backlog of over 2.3 million units, according to eNCA. Because of this, many citizens built their own homes. For the couple, the simple shack was a strong foundation for their future dreams. Watch the video below:

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South Africa congratulates the couple

The couple’s honest post brought them a lot of love and support on social media. Viewers flooded the comment section to praise the couple's gratitude and strong bond. Many people shared their own stories of starting small, reminding everyone that every great journey begins with a single step. Read the comments below:

Informal settlements house many South Africans in need. Image: Magda Elhers / Pexels

Source: UGC

Grimmjow7777 was touched:

"We all start from the ground up. Watch this space, a beautiful house will be built and having such a wonderful wife motivates a man. I can attest🩷"

msnovacek wrote:

"The fact that he can create a home with what he has, God will bless him with more to provide his fam. I love how his woman appreciates his effort, it’s so genuine. Big up to that guy ❤️"

Mama Ora and Pabi❤️❤️ shared:

"My husband and I started with a two-room shack. After six years, we built a house, we still have the shack at the back. Whenever we face challenges, we go in a shack and remember where we come from🥰🥰🥰love is beautiful."

Spidey_tobefound 🕷️🕸️ wrote:

"Trust the process, next time it will be a mansion ❤️"

Wandiofficial said:

"A woman that truly loves you, will appreciate your efforts."

dumza could relate:

"Some of us started from zero. I remember when I left home, I left only with an ID book. I had fakol my daughter my daughter was only 8 months. We built everything from the bottom. 17 years we have been together we have a better house 🏡 of our own."

Other Briefly News stories about new homes

South Africans were inspired by a couple that revealed that they built a big mansion in secret from everyone in their life.

A Shoprite worker married to a security guard showed people the massive house that they managed to build after years of careful budgeting.

Many online users were impressed by the humble home that a couple was able to build to shelter their small family.

Source: Briefly News