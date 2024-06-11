The uMkhonto WeSizwe Party has urgently applied to the Constitutional Court to halt the first sitting of Parliament scheduled for Friday, citing procedural irregularities and constitutional violations in the 2024 elections

The party claims that the elections were compromised and that proceeding with the parliamentary session would undermine the democratic process

Political analyst Kgomotso Phathudi highlights the high stakes and potential implications for the nation's political landscape

MKP has filed an application interdicting the convening of the unconstitutional sitting of the inaugural session of the National Assembly. Images: Michele Spatari / AFP and Per-Anders Pettersson.

uMkhonto WeSizwe has filed an urgent application with the Constitutional Court to prevent the first sitting of Parliament, which is scheduled for this Friday.

The party's legal representatives applied, citing concerns over procedural irregularities and constitutional violations.

Sihle Ngubane, the MKP's secretary-general, in the party's application to the Constitutional Court, said the 2024 elections were anything but free and fair.

Compromised general elections

According to the party, the recent parliamentary elections were fraught with significant discrepancies that compromised the legitimacy of the electoral process.

The party opted to apply since only the courts can halt the first sitting.

The party argued that proceeding with the parliamentary session would be unconstitutional and detrimental to the democratic process until these issues were thoroughly investigated and resolved.

MKP has threatened legal action if Parliament's first sitting convenes, demanding an immediate halt in a formal letter to the Secretary of Parliament and Chief Justice.

Free and fair elections undermine democracy

Political analyst Kgomotso Phathudi emphasised the urgency and gravity of their claims.

"Let us hope they are not doing this because they are undermining the democratic process; I hope they are for the integrity of it. But allowing parliament to convene under the current circumstances would undermine the very foundations of our democracy if it is true.

"The court's ruling will have immediate and far-reaching implications for the country's political landscape. The urgency and high stakes of this legal battle underscore the deepening divisions and heightened tensions in the nation's political arena."

South Africans are fed up with the processes

Some netizens have noted their exhaustion regarding the back and forth, with some complaining about the abuse of the justice system.

Others have claimed this is just former president Jacob Zuma's way of returning to Parliament. He wants to delay the process until he's given a presidential pardon.

@smith_tshepi noted this was all about Zuma:

"It's essential to be present in parliament if u are crying foul. How will you fight while outside? Zuma still receives all his benefits from the state that he claims to be undemocratic. He should forfeit these benefits and wage his fight as an ordinary politician‍♂️"

@Thuski7 also said most of the members also wanted to attend:

"I’m sure half of them want to go attend Friday, but because uBaba with NO ‍♂️ shame on them."

@BBK29_ did not have it at all

"Comrade Zondo will dismiss that with costs. He won't even listen to anything Zuma says"

