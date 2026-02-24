On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Sol Phenduka weighed in on one of the charges that Bellarmine Mugabe is facing

Apart from attempted murder, Bellarmine Mugabe is facing six more charges in South Africa

Social media users offered mixed reactions, with some suggesting why Bellarmine was in his current situation

Sol Phenduka weighed in on allegations that Bellarmine Mugabe was staying in South Africa without papers. Image: solphenduka/Instagram, Pole1803/X

Seasoned broadcaster Sol Phenduka weighed in on news that the late Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe’s son, Bellarmine, who was arrested for allegedly shooting his gardener, is in South Africa illegally.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, Bellarmine Mugabe and his co-accused appeared in court, where they were informed that they would be facing additional charges apart from the attempted murder charge after being linked to the shooting of a man at his Johannesburg home. Among the seven charges that Bellarmine and his co-accused are facing is contravening the immigration act.

As South Africans weighed in on revelations that Bellarmine Mugabe was allegedly staying illegally in South Africa, Sol Phenduka joined the chat and asked a thought-provoking question.

Sol Phenduka reacts to reports Bellarmine Mugabe is staying in SA illegally

On Tuesday, 24 February 2026, Sol Phenduka took to his official X (Twitter) account. The Podcast and Chill co-host asked why Bellarmine Mugabe didn’t enjoy his inheritance in peace and solitude.

He suggested that with the money his late father allegedly left him, Bellarmine could have regularised his stay in South Africa. The post was captioned:

“Someone help me understand. Your dad left you hundreds of millions of dollars in ill-got wealth, possibly more. All you have to do is pick a location anywhere in the world to settle and lay low. Enjoy life. He chose South Africa. Best country in the world. Great choice. Hyde Park - Great choice. Lots of criminals live there, and they've been successfully laying low. How difficult is that when you have all the resources in the world?”

See the post below:

SA weighs in after Sol Phenduka reacts to Bellarmine Mugabe's case

Social media users flooded the comments with a mixed bag of reactions. Several netizens explained why Bellarmine Mugabe found himself in his current predicament.

@zeusblxckthe1st argued:

“If you try to understand how a person born with a silver spoon thinks, you’ll find yourself crazy😭😭that money he has is exactly how he thinks.”

@phonecallaways claimed:

“🤣😅😂this one is spiritual warfare. All those atrocities against your people, a generation had to pay.”

@msomi_nomzamo remarked:

“Living in another man’s plan (the father in this case) is not as easy as it may seem. People generally make their own mistakes in the process.”

@sto0018 said:

“Sol, it’s the entitlement for me. Imagine having 'generational struggle' money, but you’re getting deported for basic paperwork? He really thought Hyde Park was an extension of Zvimba. Logically, it makes zero sense.”

@SACricketLover1 argued:

“When the soul and brain are empty, they have to be filled with something. He fills his with attention-seeking. He has to be seen. He cannot lie low, because he has nothing else.”

Mzansi reacted after Sol Phenduka weighed in on Bellarmine Mugabe's case. Image: smwxclips

