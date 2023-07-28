Zodwa Wabantu had a fan girl moment after meeting Amapiano sensation, Young Stunna

The socialite took to her Instagram a clip of her bowing at the young musician's feet

Social media was entertained by the clip, feeling bad for the Adiwele hitmaker

Zodwa Wabantu never ceases to amaze her fans, but her recent stint with Amapiano star Young Stunna amused social media users.

Zodwa Wabantu had a full-blown fan girl moment when she met Amapiano star Young Stunna at a nightclub. Images:@aphiwemketi_, @zodwalibram, @khaya_bhengu

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu meets Young Stunna at a nightclub

The sultry dancer took to her Instagram a video where she had a fan appreciation moment with Young Stunna, bowing at his feet. The young man helps her up on his feet then she moves awkwardly to his face, mouthing inaudible words while hugging him.

She was happy to have met him. She captioned the video:

"@youngstunna_rsa Ngize Kuwena. I love him @youngstunna_rsa. Inkosi."

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to Musa Khawula's video with Zodwa and Young Stunna

Gossip blogger Musa Khawula uploaded the video to his Twitter account, receiving these comments:

@onalenna_rsa was concerned:

"Haiboo Young stunna blink twice if you need help."

@masentle_mo laughed:

"She wanted a kiss from him."

@zenzo99815279 flt bad:

"Poor Stunna is running from that sangoma kiss."

@Mashoto_Mabe praised the dancer:

"Zodwa is humble I love that."

@mokgadi_machaba advised:

"I love Zodwa, but Stunna, run!"

@cleopatrasehloho noted:

"He doesn't want to kiss u mama Zodwa."

@MoifoAlfred was appalled:

"I thought the govelas don't do handshakes, what happened to these new sangomas don't they clap and say thokoza."

@you_season laughed at Zodwa:

"You want to kiss him so bad."

