A young content creator couldn't contain her excitement when South African rapper Cassper Nyovest commented on her TikTok video where she was dancing to his hit track

The star's simple yet meaningful comment "HOSH'KARAMAIMA!!!" left the TikTokker feeling validated, prompting her to share a celebratory dance video showing off the interaction

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some suggesting the rapper comments the same phrase on all videos using his sound, while others defended the young woman's recognition

One woman shared a clip showing proof of hope her previous TikTok was recognized by an SA celebrity. Images: @ceolene_baatjes

Source: TikTok

A young woman's day was made when one of South Africa's biggest hip-hop stars acknowledged her on social media. Content creator @ceolene_baatjes, who regularly posts dance videos and snippets from her school life, shared her excitement after receiving a comment from Cassper Nyovest on her TikTok video.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Celebrity recognition prompts celebration

In the heartwarming video, the content creator performs a small celebratory dance after discovering Cassper's comment on her previous post. She proudly displays her phone screen showing the rapper's words: "HOSH'KARAMAIMA!!!" which is a phrase popularized by the artist in his music.

The term Hosh'Karamaima has become one of Cassper's signature expressions, particularly featured in his track. The phrase is used to describe a woman with the perfect balance of physical beauty, grace, and good moral character. It is essentially someone who is beautiful both inside and out.

For the young TikTokker, receiving this compliment from the star himself was meaningful, as she captioned her reaction video:

"What a confidence booster."

While some commenters pointed out that the rapper often leaves similar comments on videos using his sound, this didn't dim her excitement at being acknowledged by the celebrity.

The song Hosh Karamaima has been gaining popularity, with its catchy hook becoming recognizable across social media platforms. Fans have described it as a classic with enduring enlightenment that brings joy to its listeners, instead of sadness.

Cassper Nyovest has been posting comments on TikTok clips where his Hos Karamaima sound has been used, giving this little woman a confidence boost. Images: @ceolene_baatjes

Source: TikTok

Social media reactions to the fangirl moment

@R.M Phoolo echoed his previous sentiment with:

"HOSH'KARAMAIMA!!!"

@Nolo_Brown🤎 defended the content creator against critics:

"Yoh bathong the hate😩 'He is commenting on everyone using the sound' So What? O Hosh Karamaima wena Girl😍"

@KARLIYE𓅓 offered some confidence advice:

"Now every time somebody says 'you think you the thing', tell them 'not only do I, Cassper nyovest also does' ❤️🔥"

@Pixie called out negative commenters:

"Ahh Ladies, the hate y'all giving the kid is unnecessary 🙄😒"

@Asanda😁 admitted her curiosity:

"Not me looking at all your vids to find the comment😭"

@Enna offered support:

"It's a compliment and you looked beautiful in that outfit my girl ♥ 😍"

