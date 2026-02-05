South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo recently defended the award-winning star, Tyla

This was after the young Mzansi star was dragged on social media after winning her second Grammy, defeating Davido

A video of the flamboyant personality standing up for Tyla against the trollers who criticised her

Yoh, Somizi Mhlongo was like "not my watch!" Many people came for our very own international superstar, Tyla, after she bagged her second Grammy award.

The popular Mzansi singer Tyla entered her 24th year with a bang as she walked away with yet another Grammy, defeating the Nigerian giant, Davido, who didn't even bother congratulate her. However, the star's win came with a lot of backlash on social media, as many Nigerians were bitter that she won and decided to drag her online.

However, Somizi Mhlongo didn't like how they were coming for the 24-year-old star, mentioning that they have been making us Africans look like a joke to the whole world as they continuously blasted Tyla.

"I’m gonna speak about this as calmly and as politely as I can. The level of entitlement. The sense of entitlement. Hm? Grammys are not your mother’s jumping castle party. Grammys are not Nigerian music awards. The level of entitlement thinking that only Nigerians who are nominated are qualified to win," he said.

Mhlongo further mentioned that it hurt him that Nigerian continously believed that their three artists who were nominated alongside Tyla were more deserving of winning this award rather than her.

He said:

"What hurts the most is that it’s a woman, and not a Nigerian woman. It’s a South African woman who was nominated alongside three Nigerians, if I’m right. Now it feels like we’re being made a laughing stock to the world. People look at us and say, look at these Africans, we give them a chance, and now they’re fighting over it. The Grammys don’t care about anyone’s feelings. It’s all about the facts, and when it comes to that song, the numbers don't lie.

"Stop acting like only Davido deserved to win and ignoring the achievements of the other nominated artists. Every artist there earned their place and deserved to win. Also, let me remind you, that category wasn’t for Afrobeats. It was for the best African performance. And stop saying Tyla’s music isn’t African. She’s South African, and we, as South Africans, enjoy and connect with her music.Stop thinking you are the gods of music. Nigerian music is beautiful, but you’re taking away the beauty of African music."

Watch the full video below:

