Lesedi Matsunyane was shocked when her father, Neo Matsunyane, got her age wrong in his birthday shoutout to her

Neo Matsunyane shared a picture of them in celebration of her special day and said she was 30

Lesedi corrected her father but was not offended by this and said she was 31 years old

Lesedi Matsunyane corrected her father, who got her age wrong. Image: @sediimatsunyane

Actress and casting director Lesedi Matsunyane was shocked when her father, Neo Matsunyane, got her age wrong.

Lesedi reacts to Neo's blunder

It was the former The Queen's casting director Lesedi's birthday on 31 December 2023. In his birthday shoutout, Neo Matsunyane got her age wrong and said she was 30 instead of her correct age which is 31.

Lesedi corrected her father with a few laughing emojis showing that she was not offended by this.

"Dad I’m 31."

Neo responds to Lesedi

Not entirely remorseful by his actions, Neo Matsunyane lightly brushed it off, and re-wrote his birthday wish.

"You KNOW what I meant. Let’s just say, I type a little too fast. Okay Lesedi, happy 31sr going for 32."

Peeps tried to make Neo not feel bad.

@LessyJantjie:

"Don't worry, Mr Matsunyane, i do this every year. My heart tells me I'm 20, but my head knows that I'm 21."

@TheMxolisi:

"This is funny cos I always get this wrong too with my daughter and get admonished quickly. Happy birthday to her."

@PhumzileMamba1:

"To be fair…only you and mommy know how old Sedi is. If you say 30, she’s 30. Finish and klaar."

@FikzinMafika:

"You're not alone on that one I've also made that mistake about age but all in all is the thought that counts she knows that you love her even though you have said the wrong age."

How Lesedi spent her birthday

Lesedi spent her birthday, which was also on New Year's Eve in Dubai. She shared a birthday wish to herself and also a video from the fireworks in Dubai.

"Miss 30-Something. Happy New Year to you and yours."

