Grammy-winning Pop star Rihanna stepped out in Paris with her 6-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers

The young lady is already a fashion killa as she wore head-to-toe designer clothes, just like her mother and father, rapper A$AP Rocky

Fans were left swooning over the new sighting, with many offering sweet reactions to the photos

Rihanna stepped out with her daughter, Rocki Irish, in Paris. Image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans finally caught a glimpse of Rihanna's lastborn, in photos which have now gone viral.

The What's My Name hitmaker stepped out in designer clothing in Paris, and her daughter, Rocki Irish Myers, looked just as fly.

Rihanna's daughter makes rare appearance

It was a cute family outing when Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, took their kids out in Paris. Riri was spotted holding her baby girl, wearing a head-to-toe Dior outfit. Rocki wore a black and green vintage beanie by John Galliano from 2002, reports Page Six. Rocki wore a dress and jeans underneath as well as sneakers.

The popular Fenty Beauty mogul previously welcomed two children with her boyfriend, who are named RZA Athelston Mayers, born in 2022, and their secondborn, Riot Rose Mayers, born in 2023. Riri announced her third pregnancy on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Rihanna has welcomed three kids. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Fans show love to Riri and her daughter

The photos went viral online with fans showing love to the mother and daughter. Many are happy to see Riri in high spirits following a shooting incident at her Beverly Hills home.

Check out the X photos by @Galeri_Rihanna below:

Fans also noted how the girl was wearing one shoe, saying they related to this. Below are some of the sweet reactions:

@_callmelana_lfc joked:

"I’ve yet to see a baby spend their entire day without losing a shoe."

@missxangelinaa shared:

"The way Rihanna is holding Rocky so protectively… mother-daughter moments like this are everything."

@justvxnilla said:

"Babies are never with complete shoes on their feet."

@mz___taiwo said:

"I still can’t wrap my head around the name ‘Rocki’. Imagine saying ‘my name is Rocki in a classroom."

@daraababyyy pointed out:

"That baby got Rihanna’s lips. I know we haven’t seen her full face, but from this pic, she looks a lot like Rih."

@EssieNoPolish exclaimed:

"The dior hat! The typical one baby shoe is missing! Urgh I love!!"

@jsbeeeeeeeee swooned:

"All them babies came out looking just alike."

@LehulaMary gushed:

"She’s a good mom, you can tell she enjoys being a mom."

Rihanna snaps at ASAP Rocky

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rihanna supposedly snapped at her baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, at the Gotham Awards. The video quickly went viral online, and it was captioned, "Exclusive! Rihanna wasn’t playing at the Gotham Awards. A new video shows her telling A$AP Rocky she’s leaving, and he looks a little too caught up in the crowd to keep up."

Many fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the singer snapping at her partner.

Source: Briefly News