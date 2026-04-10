The Springboks of South Africa are preparing for their mouthwatering clash against the All Blacks of New Zealand in 2026

The Springboks stars involved in the four matches are expected to earn a huge amount of money if they start the games

There are lists of South African rugby stars who are expected to be starters in the four Test games, as Rassie Erasmus is not expected to explore

The South African men's national team are gearing up for a high-profile four-Test series against the All Blacks of New Zealand in 2026. Three of the matches will be played on home soil in South Africa, with the final encounter scheduled for Baltimore in the United States of America.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Prince William Cup with the team following their victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: David Rogers

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The Springboks and All Blacks are known to be rivals and the two biggest rugby sides in the world, and this year's fixtures revive the traditional multi-game format between the two teams.

The format returns after nearly three decades of it not happening, and this year's edition adds glamour to one of the biggest rivalries in rugby.

Aside from the rivalries between the Springboks and the All Blacks on the pitch, there's a huge financial benefit for players involved in the match.

Springboks stars set to earn big

According to reports, the Player of National Interest (PONI) framework ensures that Springbok players receive roughly R120,000 for every Test they start.

With that being noted, the four matches lined up against New Zealand could see the starters for the Springboks earn close to R480,000.

Given how big and important the contest against the All Blacks is, Rassie Erasmus is likely to lean towards some of his most trusted players in the starting line-up rather than experiment extensively with newly recruited players.

Rassie Erasmus looks on during the Rugby Championship match between the South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium in London, England. Photo: David Rogers

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If injuries and suspensions are avoided, several key players are expected to feature in all four Tests, including Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe.

Other players on the list include Wilco Louw, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. They are also expected to play significant roles, with multiple starts likely across the series.

How important is Springboks vs All Blacks

All the players involved in the mouthwatering clash are aware of the substantial financial gain, but the match extends beyond the financial rewards.

It represents another chapter in one of rugby’s most storied rivalries, defined by legacy, national pride, and global attention.

The Springboks are back-to-back winners of the Rugby World Cup and also the defending champions of the Rugby Championship, and would be determined to assert their dominance when they host the All Blacks.

Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Rugby Championship trophy after the match between South Africa Springboks and Argentina at Allianz Stadium. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Springboks star ruled out of the season

Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.

The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.

Source: Briefly News