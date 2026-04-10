How Much Top Springboks Stars Could Earn for Facing the All Blacks in 2026
- The Springboks of South Africa are preparing for their mouthwatering clash against the All Blacks of New Zealand in 2026
- The Springboks stars involved in the four matches are expected to earn a huge amount of money if they start the games
- There are lists of South African rugby stars who are expected to be starters in the four Test games, as Rassie Erasmus is not expected to explore
The South African men's national team are gearing up for a high-profile four-Test series against the All Blacks of New Zealand in 2026. Three of the matches will be played on home soil in South Africa, with the final encounter scheduled for Baltimore in the United States of America.
The Springboks and All Blacks are known to be rivals and the two biggest rugby sides in the world, and this year's fixtures revive the traditional multi-game format between the two teams.
The format returns after nearly three decades of it not happening, and this year's edition adds glamour to one of the biggest rivalries in rugby.
Aside from the rivalries between the Springboks and the All Blacks on the pitch, there's a huge financial benefit for players involved in the match.
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Springboks stars set to earn big
According to reports, the Player of National Interest (PONI) framework ensures that Springbok players receive roughly R120,000 for every Test they start.
With that being noted, the four matches lined up against New Zealand could see the starters for the Springboks earn close to R480,000.
Given how big and important the contest against the All Blacks is, Rassie Erasmus is likely to lean towards some of his most trusted players in the starting line-up rather than experiment extensively with newly recruited players.
If injuries and suspensions are avoided, several key players are expected to feature in all four Tests, including Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel and Cheslin Kolbe.
Other players on the list include Wilco Louw, Cobus Reinach and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. They are also expected to play significant roles, with multiple starts likely across the series.
How important is Springboks vs All Blacks
All the players involved in the mouthwatering clash are aware of the substantial financial gain, but the match extends beyond the financial rewards.
It represents another chapter in one of rugby’s most storied rivalries, defined by legacy, national pride, and global attention.
The Springboks are back-to-back winners of the Rugby World Cup and also the defending champions of the Rugby Championship, and would be determined to assert their dominance when they host the All Blacks.
Springboks star ruled out of the season
Briefly News also reported that a Springboks star has suffered a season-ending injury, which means he is set to be out for a long period in 2026.
The South African rugby star's injury comes as bad news for both his club and the Springboks as he's now expected to undergo surgery in a few days.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.