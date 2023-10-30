Rethabile Khumalo has called out the organisers for The Night Of Stars show in an Instagram video

Their contractual disputes and payment issues have resulted in her pulling out from the event

The Ntliyo Ntliyo singer also added that the organisers were using her images without her consent

Rethabile Khumalo was billed to perform at the Night of Stars Event but contractual disputes prevented that from happening. Image: @rethabile_rsa

Source: Instagram

Contractual disputes and non-payments are a concerning occurrence in the entertainment world. This results in stars not pitching for their gigs, and they often leave their fans disappointed.

Rethabile calls out Botswana organisers

Rethabile Khumalo, though, saved herself from public outrage by issuing a video in which she explained why she would not attend The Night Of Stars show in an Instagram video.

"I just wanted to clear the rumour that I will not be performing at The Night Of Stars in Botswana because the people that are behind the show did not live up to expectations of the contract."

The singer also added that the organisers were using her images without her consent.

"They used my picture in the poster without my consent and without paying anything. Even now, they are still giving us a hard time."

This contractual dispute and payment issues have resulted in her pulling out from the event.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans praise Rethabile for speaking out

Many stars do not even bother to address such things or issue out videos, leaving their fans in the dark.

Fans have praised the Ntliyo Ntliyo singer for addressing her issues.

ammarabrown said:

"Aish, sorry my babe. But good thing you are always a star. Onwards and upwards."

realsyabongazar said:

"You're a Queen."

ranny.t1's lauded:

"Wow, the way I love you. Thank you for addressing this."

clotmpho added:

"You look amazing, we love you too Honey."

albys_world_illustrated expressed:

"We still love you."

Rethabile Khumalo on the impact of her music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Reathabile Khumalo is gearing up to release a project titled Culo. She said the purpose of her music is to educate people about what is happening.

Rethabile Khumalo also said Culo is an ode to her love for music because music has helped a lot in her career, and hopes her songs help others as well. She also stated that she hopes her music will educate her listeners while also making them dance.

Source: Briefly News