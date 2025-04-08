Thuli Phongolo showed off a Versace jacket with a hefty price tag, and it had tongues wagging

The South African actress and DJ rocked a blue jacket from the luxury fashion company, and it was priced at R40,000

Although Thuli always wears the most fashion-forward clothing items, some haters cannot help but mock her

Thuli Phongolo's Versace jacket is worth R40K. Image: Thuliphongolo

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo posted Instagram photos of her rocking a Versace jacket. But it was the price tag that had people in a frenzy.

How much is Thuli P's Versace jacket?

DJ and model Thuli Phongolo was out and about this week, donning a smart-casual look. She wore black tights with a blue denim jacket from the luxury fashion company, Versace. According to X blogger @MDNnewss, the jacket is worth R40,000. She completed her look with black heels and a black handbag and wore gold accessories. Thuli recently rocked a Gucci handbag worth R80,000.

Thuli captioned her IG post, "No shade, just love."

Thuli has always been a fashion-forward artist who has an eye for high-end luxury items.

It seems this time, people have negative things to say about her jacket.

Thuli Phongolo wore a Versace jacket worth R40,000. Image: Oupa Bopape

Netizens react to Thuli Phongolo's fashion taste

Social media users had a lot to say about Thuli Phongolo's jacket with people wondering if she has a stylist. Others are questioning her savings skills, hoping she does not come back years later to ask for donations.

@Real_Precious_M sighed:

"We are on Earth to congratulate other people, I fear."

@Neonewii said:

"I hope these celebrities are investing and saving their money. This thing of celebs all of sudden asking for donations is not on."

@TshepangMitch joked:

"Valued at 39K but bought for 2.6K at sis Ntosh."

@Gogomana4 replied:

"Nothing screams poor like clothing with huge branding on it."

@BigShaun49 responded:

"The next thing she wants us to donate to her bank account."

@zilo_motso said:

"All of a sudden they will post their GoFundMe, and we will read in the news 'Thuli is homeless'."

@DDT_PM mocked:

"We are happy for her, as long as she doesn't start asking for donations once she's no longer relevant."

@Thomlondon100 argued:

"I'll keep saying it: fashion is about having a good eye for it and not about the price tag or a famous brand. Even if you can have a lot of money, when you don't have it, you just don't have it. You'll only buy it because it's a famous brand and you want to be seen wearing it."

