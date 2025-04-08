Thuli Phongolo Shows Off Versace Jacket Worth R40K, SA Rips Into Her: "Hope She is Investing Money"
- Thuli Phongolo showed off a Versace jacket with a hefty price tag, and it had tongues wagging
- The South African actress and DJ rocked a blue jacket from the luxury fashion company, and it was priced at R40,000
- Although Thuli always wears the most fashion-forward clothing items, some haters cannot help but mock her
Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo posted Instagram photos of her rocking a Versace jacket. But it was the price tag that had people in a frenzy.
How much is Thuli P's Versace jacket?
DJ and model Thuli Phongolo was out and about this week, donning a smart-casual look. She wore black tights with a blue denim jacket from the luxury fashion company, Versace. According to X blogger @MDNnewss, the jacket is worth R40,000. She completed her look with black heels and a black handbag and wore gold accessories. Thuli recently rocked a Gucci handbag worth R80,000.
Thuli captioned her IG post, "No shade, just love."
Thuli has always been a fashion-forward artist who has an eye for high-end luxury items.
It seems this time, people have negative things to say about her jacket.
Netizens react to Thuli Phongolo's fashion taste
Social media users had a lot to say about Thuli Phongolo's jacket with people wondering if she has a stylist. Others are questioning her savings skills, hoping she does not come back years later to ask for donations.
@Real_Precious_M sighed:
"We are on Earth to congratulate other people, I fear."
@Neonewii said:
"I hope these celebrities are investing and saving their money. This thing of celebs all of sudden asking for donations is not on."
@TshepangMitch joked:
"Valued at 39K but bought for 2.6K at sis Ntosh."
@Gogomana4 replied:
"Nothing screams poor like clothing with huge branding on it."
@BigShaun49 responded:
"The next thing she wants us to donate to her bank account."
@zilo_motso said:
"All of a sudden they will post their GoFundMe, and we will read in the news 'Thuli is homeless'."
@DDT_PM mocked:
"We are happy for her, as long as she doesn't start asking for donations once she's no longer relevant."
@Thomlondon100 argued:
"I'll keep saying it: fashion is about having a good eye for it and not about the price tag or a famous brand. Even if you can have a lot of money, when you don't have it, you just don't have it. You'll only buy it because it's a famous brand and you want to be seen wearing it."
Thuli Phongolo showed off her Versace jacket
In a previous report from Briefly News, Thuli Phongolo started off the year on a high note as she purchased a new house.
The actress and DJ posted a few pictures and revealed she revealed that she was in the process of buying a new home. Peeps had a lot to say after seeing Thuli Phongolo's latest lavish purchase, which she gushed over in videos.
Source: Briefly News
