Itumeleng Khune strongly refuted Brilliant Khuzwayo’s allegations of favouritism at Kaizer Chiefs, insisting their rivalry was fair and performance-based

Khune confidently stated that his consistent form and fitness gave him the edge over Khuzwayo, who made significantly fewer appearances during their time together

The veteran goalkeeper emphasised the importance of having a consistent and passionate shot-stopper at Amakhosi as the club rebuilds

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has addressed recent claims made by former teammate Brilliant Khuzwayo, who alleged that Khune was a beneficiary of favouritism during their time at the Soweto giants.

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has broken his silence following claims by former teammate Brilliant Khuzwayo.

Source: Facebook

A heated goalkeeping rivalry resurfaces

Between 2012 and 2018, Khune and Khuzwayo competed for the number one jersey at Chiefs. While Khune was a regular starter and Bafana Bafana’s first-choice goalkeeper, Khuzwayo struggled for consistent game time, making fewer than 30 appearances.

In a recent media interview, Khuzwayo claimed he felt overlooked due to Khune’s popularity with coaches and fans. The 35-year-old hinted that some of the technical team members at Naturena may have given Khune preferential treatment.

Khune: “He stood no chance when I was fit”

Khune, now 37, responded to the allegations in an interview with iDiski Times . The Amakhosi captain expressed surprise at the remarks, stating that their competition had always been fair.

I saw Brilliant Khuzwayo coming out to attack me, saying coaches did favours for me,” Khune said.

But I don’t understand where he takes that from. We trained together and had healthy competition.

Khune added that he had always let his performances speak for themselves — both at club level and with the national team — and felt there was no bias in selection decisions.

If you compare, you’ll see he stood no chance of playing when I was fit because of what I delivered — whether in training or on the field.

From 2012 to 2018, Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo battled for the first-choice goalkeeper position at Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Facebook

Focus turns to Chiefs’ goalkeeping future

In the same interview, Khune also addressed the current state of goalkeeping at Kaizer Chiefs, stating that the club needs a consistent and passionate presence between the posts. He believes a reliable goalkeeper is crucial as Amakhosi continue to rebuild under new leadership. Despite the controversy, Khune made it clear he holds no grudge, acknowledging that everyone is entitled to their opinion.

It’s his own opinion. I respect it.

