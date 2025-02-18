Itumeleng Khune responds to criticism after attending an Orlando Pirates match, stating that he was there for "work"

Khune's wife, Sphelele, plays down the criticism, claiming to be a “KC Girl” while admitting that Orlando Pirates play "good football"

After his contract with Kaizer Chiefs was not renewed, Khune transitioned into new ventures

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain, Itumeleng Khune, recently became the subject of controversy after he attended an Orlando Pirates match over the weekend.

The retired goalkeeper, who spent over two decades at Kaizer Chiefs, was spotted at Soweto Stadium with his wife, Sphelele, watching the Buccaneers defeat Baroka 3-1.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has responded to the backlash he received from the Amakhosi fans. Image Credit: Goal.com.

Source: Twitter

Their appearance at the game led to criticism from passionate Kaizer Chiefs fans, many of whom accused Khune of being a "traitor" for supporting the club’s fiercest rivals. Itumeleng Khune has long been a beloved figure at Kaizer Chiefs, having made a significant impact as their captain and goalkeeper for many years.

His dedication to the club was unwavering, making his recent attendance at a Pirates match all the more surprising to fans who have followed his career closely.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The rivalry between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates is one of the most intense in South African football, making Khune’s presence at a Pirates game all the more controversial.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and wife Sphelele at FNB Stadium watching a football match, Image Credit/@ItuKhune32

Source: Instagram

Khune Defends Himself

In response to the harsh criticism, Khune took to Instagram to address the accusations.

He posted a series of pictures from the match, accompanied by a lighthearted caption where he explained that he was in the stands for “work” purposes, not as a fan.

Despite the backlash, Khune made it clear that his loyalty to Kaizer Chiefs remains unchanged. In a comment responding to a fan who called him a "traitor," he reiterated,

Amakhosi for life.

This statement helped reassure his followers that, although he attended the game, he still considered himself a lifelong supporter of Kaizer Chiefs.

Khune's Post-Kaizer Chiefs Life

Since officially retiring from his playing career at Kaizer Chiefs last year, Khune has begun exploring other professional opportunities.

After 20 years of service, including time at the youth academy, Khune's contract for the 2024/2025 season was not renewed by the club.

Although this marked the end of his illustrious career at the club, Khune has remained involved in the football world in a different capacity.

In addition to his work as a health and safety officer, Khune has ventured into the business world, owning shares in a sports betting agency.

His transition from professional football to other ventures has been a smooth one, with Khune staying engaged with sports while diversifying his interests.

Khune Clarifies Retirement Rumors

Previously, Briefly News reported that veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has clarified that he has not yet announced his retirement from football.

In a candid interview with eNCA's Nicole Kente, Khune, 36, emphasized that he remains available for any club interested in his signature and has no plans to retire anytime soon.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper reiterated his commitment to staying fit and competitive, with aspirations to continue playing well into his 40s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News